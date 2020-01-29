Quick links

Report: Tottenham take big step towards £25.6m signing

Steven Bergwijn of PSV celebrates 0-3 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v Fortuna Sittard at the Philips Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Eindhoven Netherlands
Tottenham Hotspur have moved a step closer to signing Steven Bergwijn.

According to Sky Sports, PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn completed the final stages of his medical with Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.

It's claimed that Spurs have struck a deal worth around €30million (£25.6million) to sign Bergwijn, with add-ons included in the deal too.

Rumours have been rife since Sunday, when Bergwijn was left out of PSV's side to take on Twente as a move to Tottenham looked to be materialising.

 

With Bergwijn's medical now seemingly done, Tottenham should confirm the deal imminently, becoming the club's second signing of the January window, after Gedson Fernandes.

Tottenham have taken a huge step towards confirming Bergwijn, and he looks to be a hugely exciting addition for Spurs following Christian Eriksen's exit.

Bergwijn is quick and skilful, completing 40 dribbles in the Eredivisie this season whilst racking up 45 key passes, summing up his effectiveness in the final third.

That ability to go past players and create goalscoring opportunities will be vital, and given his versatility to play out wide, up front or behind a striker, he should be a great weapon for Jose Mourinho to use.

The price seems very reasonable in this market too, and Spurs fans should be eagerly awaiting his arrival – even if he isn't the centre forward that Mourinho wants.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

