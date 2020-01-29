Report: Tottenham scheduled to hold talks over signing £85m star today

Tottenham Hotspur are again being linked with Gareth Bale.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur were scheduled to hold talks with Real Madrid today about a potential deal for Gareth Bale.

It's claimed that the two clubs were set to hold talks about a possible deal ahead of Friday's transfer deadline, with Jose Mourinho keen to bring him back to North London.

However, there are big hurdles to overcome; the first being that Real would effectively need to let Bale move for free, rather than demand a transfer fee on their former £85million signing.

The second is that Bale would need to take a huge wage cut, as his £600,000-a-week wages wouldn't fit into the current Tottenham structure.

Bale allegedly isn't too keen on that idea, and whilst Real may want rid and Tottenham may want him back, it's hard to imagine this one going through this week.

There are only 48 hours left of the transfer window, and there are clearly a number of issues even as talks start, so finding solutions to them all in such a short space of time seems unlikely.

Paying huge wages to a 30-year-old with major injury woes in recent years doesn't seem like a Daniel Levy move, even if Bale is a Tottenham favourite.

The Welshman has only notched two goals and two assists for Real this season, so it's not even like he's showing signs of getting back to his best.

Having signed a young, up-and-coming winger in Steven Bergwijn, signing Bale just doesn't seem feasible, and Spurs fans shouldn't get their hopes up of a dramatic return in the coming days.