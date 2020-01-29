Report: Tottenham offer Chelsea man 18-month deal ahead of transfer deadline

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly moving for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

According to Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham Hotspur are offering an 18-month deal to Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as they attempt a late deal.

It's claimed that Inter Milan had asked Giroud to wait until summer to make his protracted move to the San Siro, but they now risk missing out.

Spurs have allegedly made contact with Giroud's representatives, and are offering an 18-month contract to stay in London and join Jose Mourinho's side.

That may be tempting to Giroud, especially as he would be playing first-team football in the run-up to Euro 2020, as he'll need to prove he can lead the line for Didier Deschamps' side.

In truth, it seems unlikely that Chelsea would allow Giroud to make the move to Spurs, and not just because of the long-standing rivalry between the two London sides.

Tottenham are attempting to chase down Chelsea in the final Champions League spot, with Jose Mourinho's men six points adrift of the Blues.

Sending Giroud to Spurs would give them new firepower to try and bridge that gap, meaning Chelsea would be strengthening a direct rival when there's no real need to do so.

Chelsea may need to flog a striker to bring one in themselves, which may just give Spurs some hope, but it's just too hard to believe that the Blues would help Spurs solve their striking conundrum with just days of the transfer window left to go.