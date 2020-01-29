Report: Spurs make contact with 39-goal int'l hitman, Wenger once dubbed him 'top, top class'

Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly keen on adding another striker to their ranks this month.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud after being approached by his agent Michael Manuello, according to a report.

90Min have claimed that Tottenham could be about to throw a spanner into the works before deadline day, but their London rivals are unlikely to want to deal with their neighbours.

It is said that Giroud's potential move to Serie A giants Inter continues to drag on and Spurs have now made contact with the player over a possible move.

It has been well-documented that Jose Mourinho needs another striker this month following the long-term injury to Harry Kane, and it has been pretty clear for some while now that Giroud's future lies outside of Stamford Bridge.

But it would be something if the current Chelsea man and former Arsenal player were to romp up at Spurs before Friday's deadline and sign on the dotted line.

Previously, one of Giroud's former managers, Arsene Wenger, described him as 'top, top-class' prior to his move from Arsenal to Chelsea in 2018, as quoted by The Independent.

Taking away the clubs Giroud has played for, he would be a near-perfect fit for Spurs and a near-perfect fit for what Mourinho is looking for in a centre-forward.

The Frenchman is a presence in the final third, he can hold up the ball, bring the likes of Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son into play, who are two very direct and attack-minded inside forwards.

Whilst those two are capable of scoring goals without a centre-forward on the pitch, they become even more dangerous with someone like Giroud as a focal point.

On paper, this seems a brilliant move for both parties but it is a case of Tottenham trying to do a deal with Chelsea and vice versa, which is were it understandably gets difficult.

Added with that, if Chelsea were to allow Giroud to make the switch to North London then they would be helping another top-four rival.

Even though Giroud has never always been a regular starter in his career, his goal record is very respectable and pretty healthy. He has 78 goals in 225 Premier League games and 39 goals on the international stage for France [transfermarkt].