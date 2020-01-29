Report: Southampton join race to sign £3m international as manager discusses his sale

Southampton are the latest club to be credited with an interest in the Scotland striker.

Southampton scouts joined their counterparts from Celtic, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Easter Road on Tuesday, according to The Sun.

And the newspaper claims that the reason for their presence was the Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

Shankland scored United's opening goal against Hibernian, his 27th in as many matches this season, but could not prevent the Championship side from crashing out of the Scottish Cup courtesy of a 4-2 defeat.

Understandably, his form is said to have attracted plenty of attention, though the Terrors manager Robbie Neilson is determined not to lose the 24-year-old - reportedly valued at £3 million - until the summer transfer window.

That could suit Southampton, who have the in-form Danny Ings, as well as Shane Long, Che Adams and Michael Obafemi as options in Shankland's position, while Long is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Celtic recently paid a similar amount for the Polish striker Patryk Klimala.

But for others, like QPR, whose top-scorer Nahki Wells was recalled by Burnley this week, and Stoke, struggling at the bottom of the Championship, Shankland's signing could be more pressing.

