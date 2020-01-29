Report: Newcastle could yet make late move for £15m PL star

Newcastle United could make a late move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Newcastle United are still said to be keen on signing Olivier Giroud from Chelsea by the Northern Echo.

Newcastle were linked with Giroud early on in the January transfer window, but the reports went cold.

However, Newcastle are now keeping a keen eye on developments with the French international, as the transfer window creeps closer to closing.

Giroud is being linked with both Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur currently, but Newcastle are keeping close tabs on the situation.

If Giroud doesn’t get a move to either of the duo, Newcastle could yet make a dramatic swoop.

Bruce reportedly feels that the £15 million striker (Metro) would be a great addition to his side, as he has the qualities that he is looking for.

Giroud has actually struggled for game time at Chelsea this season, and is starting to show signs of age.

However, he does have Premier League experience and his hold-up play is still very impressive.

Giroud’s arrival could also help to reduce some of the pressure building on Joelinton, who has bagged just two goals in English football since his arrival in the summer.