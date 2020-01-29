Quick links

Report names player Moyes was talking about when he claimed 'proper' West Ham bid

David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on January 28, 2020 in Romford, England.
West Ham United are reportedly keen on Rasmus Kristensen.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Rasmus Kristensen of RB Salzburg controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10,...

According to The Guardian, West Ham United's 'proper bid' – as claimed by David Moyes – is for Red Bull Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen.

Moyes hinted on Tuesday that a 'proper bid' has been submitted for a player, but wouldn't reveal their identity as West Ham look to make signings.

It's now claimed that the player in question is Salzburg ace Kristensen, having missed out on Tottenham full back Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton.

 

Kristensen now become the priority, and Moyes will be hoping that this 'proper bid' is impressive enough to secure his signature ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Kristensen, 22, emerged as a top young talent in his native Denmark with Midtjylland, before being spotted by Ajax, making the move to Amsterdam in January 2018.

He struggled to nail down a first-team spot at Ajax and subsequently head off to Salzburg last summer, where he has notched one assist in 17 games.

Rasmus Kristensen of RB Salzburg controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between KRC Genk and RB Salzburg at Luminus Arena on November 27, 2019 in Genk, Belgium.

At 6ft 1in tall, Kristensen is a big, strong full back who is better defensively than going forward, as illustrated by his three key passes and 20 tackles in six Champions League games, meaning he could be a complement to Ryan Fredericks in the future.

Fredericks is out injured right now, and is more of an attacking full back who can get forward and hit the byline, whereas Kristensen is a little more reserved, and may be the long-term replacement for Pablo Zabaleta.

David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on January 28, 2020 in Romford, England.

