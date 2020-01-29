Report: Levy 'infuriates' other clubs, as Tottenham suffer double transfer blow

Tottenham Hotspur have been trying to sign Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, as Jose Mourinho eyes a striker.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur only have a budget of £10 million for a striker, which is making Jose Mourinho’s task of finding a replacement for Harry Kane very difficult.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is said to have ‘infuriated’ both AC Milan and Real Sociedad with his bids for Krzysztof Piatek and Willian Jose.

Although the two sides are willing to sell, Levy was reportedly refusing to pay more than £10 million for the strikers, and those offers were apparently considered to be way below their market value.

Spurs are now apparently set to miss out on the duo, in what is a blow to the North London side.

Tottenham only have limited time remaining in the transfer window, and Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to land a striker before the deadline.

Without Kane Tottenham’s options up-front are very short, with Lucas Moura having to play as the front-man in recent weeks.

Moura has publicly stated that he doesn’t consider himself to be a number nine and it is clear to see that he is more comfortable starting from a wide position.

The Sun now claim that Tottenham could turn to Benfica’s Haris Seferovic, as they look at other options having missed out on Piatek and Willian Jose.