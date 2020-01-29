Report: Leicester and Wolves make concrete proposals for African star, offers reach £17m

Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be rivalling a German side for Edmond Tapsoba.

Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have made concrete proposals for the Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, according to O Jogo.

Tapsoba is in his first full season in Vitoria's first team and has accrued 32 appearances, from which he has scored an impressive eight goals. And the 20-year-old's form appears to have attracted outside attention.

Bayer Leverkusen were the first to 'manifest interest' and 'present concrete figures' - offering €18 million (around £15.2m) - according to O Jogo.

The website also claims that the German side have an emissary in Guimarães to try and speed up the transfer process, with Leicester and Wolves providing 'strong competition'.

And it adds that offers have 'risen considerably' and reached the €20m mark (around £16.9m) - figures Vitoria 'will hardly be able to resist'.

Both Leicester and Wolves have been tipped to add to their central defensive options this month, with the Foxes' Filip Benkovic said to have interest and Wanderers' Willy Boly still recovering from injury.

Tapsoba arrived in Portugal two-and-a-half-years ago, from his native Burkina Faso, and the presence of French and Portuguese speakers could in some way influence his next move.

Neither Leicester nor Wolves, in particular, fall short in that regard.