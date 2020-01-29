Report: Leeds target's asking price slashed, but he wants Newcastle move

Leeds United and Newcastle United are both said to be chasing Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

According to the Shields Gazette, Hull City have slashed their asking price for reported Leeds United and Newcastle United target Jarrod Bowen by £4 million.

Hull had been determined to keep hold of Bowen, despite interest from Newcastle and Leeds.

However, they still have not been able to agree a new contract with the forward, and it seems that they are coming round to the idea of selling him.

Hull had been looking for £22 million for Bowen at the start of the month, but would now reportedly be happy to accept a bid of £18 million.

Whether that will put Bowen back on Newcastle’s and Leeds’ radars remains to be seen.

Bowen is said to want a move to Newcastle, but it is Leeds who have shown the strongest interest in him so far.

The Sun claim that Leeds have already had an offer turned down for the dangerous attacker this month.

Leeds have since gone on to sign both Ivan Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin, but whether they could still push for Bowen remains to be seen.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are still on the hunt for additions - as they have had a relatively quiet month so far.

Newcastle have brought in Nabil Bentaleb, but they haven’t made any alterations to their attacking ranks as yet.