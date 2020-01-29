Report: Interest building in Everton player Koeman said 'no-one can stop' at one point

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could look to move on Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina.

According to the Liverpool Echo, interest is building in Everton duo Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina, as the transfer window draws to a close.

Everton are keen to offload both Niasse and Martina, as Carlo Ancelotti looks to trim his squad.

The duo are both way down the pecking order at Goodison Park, so moving on could be best for all parties.

Niasse and Martina have continued to train with Everton’s first-team, but it seems that they could both depart sooner rather than later.

Everton would be happy to sanction a loan or a permanent move for the duo, with clubs now in contact over signing them.

Everton are said to have ‘fielded enquiries’ for them both, with interest now mounting.

Martina has had very little impact ever since moving to Everton, but Niasse’s story at Goodison Park has been more interesting.

Niasse was brought to Everton by Roberto Martinez, and he showed flashes of quality during his time at the club.

Indeed, former Toffees boss Ronald Koeman once said of Niasse to TalkSPORT: “The boy has that kind of quality and with his aggression and direct play he can create a lot of problems.

“No-one can stop him at the moment, he did well and all the credit is to the player.”

Despite that praise, Niasse never really managed to break into the team under Martinez or Koeman, and he has since failed to become a regular under multiple different managers.

With Niasse now reaching the age of 29, Everton could be set to make a big loss on the striker, after signing him for £13.5 million (Sky Sports) four years ago.