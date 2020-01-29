Report explains Chelsea's stance on potential Tottenham transfer; their demands are clear

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are prepared to sell striker Olivier Giroud to Tottenham Hotspur – but want more money than Inter Milan offered.

It's claimed that Giroud is open to the move to Spurs, but fears Chelsea will stand in his way despite his lack of playing time under Frank Lampard.

However, Chelsea allegedly are prepared to deal with their London rivals, but on one condition – that they pay more than the £4.5million Inter Milan offered.

Inter's pursuit of Giroud has stalled, giving Spurs hope of a deal, but Chelsea will seemingly charge a premium for selling to a direct rival.

The Frenchman needs first-team football ahead of Euro 2020, having played just five Premier League games this season for a total of 192 minutes.

Giroud fits the bill for Jose Mourinho as a target man who can hold the ball up and link play, whilst he's also showing his goalscoring ability with 78 Premier League goals to his name in 225 total appearances.

A move would see the 33-year-old become one of the few players to turn out for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, and staying in London may well be the tempting factor for Giroud.

Giroud won't have many years left at the top given his age, so even a premium on the £4.5million fee shouldn't be a huge price tag – it's just whether Tottenham still feel he's value for money at the small price increase.