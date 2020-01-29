Quick links

Report: Everton willing to pay £25m for speedy attacker - but may have to wait

Olly Dawes
Everton #11 of Gremio celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match against Palmeiras for the Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2019
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton continue to be linked with Everton Soares.

Brazil's Gremio footballer Everton Soares (C) leaves the field in dejection after a Copa Libertadores football match against Chilean Universidad Catolica at the San Carlos de Apoquindo

According to Globo Esporte in Brazil, Everton have held talks to sign Gremio star Everton Soares – but Financial Fair Play reasons means a deal this week now looks unlikely.

It's claimed that the Toffees have initiated negotiations to sign Everton, and would be willing to pay €30millin (£25million) for the attacker.

However, Everton allegedly have fears about how a deal could impact their Financial Fair Play correspondence, and may be forced to wait until summer.

 

Everton would allegedly still want the Brazilian come the end of the season, and may now be resigned to shelving their interest with the January deadline just over 48 hours away.

It seems unlikely that anyone will sign Everton in the next two days, so the Toffees may well feel that they can afford to wait until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has starred for Gremio, hitting 15 goals and seven assists in 2019, whilst also establishing himself as a regular for the Brazilian national team.

Everton Soares of Brazil (L) fights for the ball with Alberto Quintero of Panama (R) during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Estadio do Dragao on March 23,...

A move to Europe seems like the next natural step, and Everton could be a fine home for him – and not just because of them sharing a name.

There's already a decent South American contingent at Goodison Park in Yerry Mina, Richarlison and Bernard, whilst Carlo Ancelotti is looking for a right-sided winger to add some balance to his side.

Everton is quick and skilful, meaning he's able to go past players for fun and open up the game, providing a great spark in the final third – which would mesh well with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – but it looks like Everton will have to wait to bring him to Merseyside.

Everton #11 of Gremio celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match against Palmeiras for the Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2019 in...

Olly Dawes

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

