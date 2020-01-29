Report: Deila signing has asked to leave Celtic this week, but Lennon said no

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is reportedly wanted by Hearts.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has asked to leave the club this week in order to complete a return to Hearts.

However, the Daily Record claim that Neil Lennon has said no, as he wants to keep Gordon and has no intention of letting him leave before Friday's transfer deadline.

Hearts have allegedly expressed an interest in signing Gordon, with Daniel Stendel keen to bring him back to Tynecastle almost 13 years since his departure.

They may be willing to sign the veteran on a pre-contract deal given that he is inside the final six months of his deal, but Celtic have knocked back an attempt to sign him this week.

Gordon – who was snapped up by Ronny Deila back in 2014 – seemingly wanted the move, having made just six appearances for Celtic this season, and heading back to his former club to play games and see out his career seems ideal for him.

Yet Lennon's stance is understandable; Conor Hazard has been loaned out, whilst Scott Bain is still out injured, meaning Gordon is the only real cover for Fraser Forster right now.

There isn't much time for Celtic to bring in a replacement should Gordon leave, so whilst he isn't playing a great deal of football, Lennon knows the veteran could be needed.

Gordon is unlikely to get a new contract at the age of 37, and a summer move to Hearts may still materialise, but it seems his hopes of a move to Tynecastle this week have gone up in smoke.