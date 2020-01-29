Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report: Deila signing has asked to leave Celtic this week, but Lennon said no

Olly Dawes
Craig Gordon of Celtic arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is reportedly wanted by Hearts.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has asked to leave the club this week in order to complete a return to Hearts.

However, the Daily Record claim that Neil Lennon has said no, as he wants to keep Gordon and has no intention of letting him leave before Friday's transfer deadline.

Hearts have allegedly expressed an interest in signing Gordon, with Daniel Stendel keen to bring him back to Tynecastle almost 13 years since his departure.

 

They may be willing to sign the veteran on a pre-contract deal given that he is inside the final six months of his deal, but Celtic have knocked back an attempt to sign him this week.

Gordon – who was snapped up by Ronny Deila back in 2014 – seemingly wanted the move, having made just six appearances for Celtic this season, and heading back to his former club to play games and see out his career seems ideal for him.

Yet Lennon's stance is understandable; Conor Hazard has been loaned out, whilst Scott Bain is still out injured, meaning Gordon is the only real cover for Fraser Forster right now.

General action photo from Craig Gordon of Celtic FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on December 16, 2018 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

There isn't much time for Celtic to bring in a replacement should Gordon leave, so whilst he isn't playing a great deal of football, Lennon knows the veteran could be needed.

Gordon is unlikely to get a new contract at the age of 37, and a summer move to Hearts may still materialise, but it seems his hopes of a move to Tynecastle this week have gone up in smoke.

Craig Gordon goalkeeper for Celtic FC during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in Solna, Sweden.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL.

