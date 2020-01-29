Report: Crystal Palace and Brighton want to strike last-minute £6m deal for London club's contract rebel

Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are being credited with an interest in the Chelsea right-back.

The Chelsea right-back Tariq Lamptey is a late-window target for Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, according to The Sun.

The newspaper claimed earlier this week that Lille have already opened talks about a summer move for Lamptey, in whom Paris Saint-Germain and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been credited with an interest.

But even though the teenager can be signed for a cut-price compensation fee at the end of his contract in five months' time, both Palace and Brighton are said to 'want to strike a last-minute £6 million deal'.

Lamptey made his Chelsea debut earlier this season and has played twice more since then.

But while the Blues have offered a new deal to the England Under-20 international, he is reluctant to commit amid fears his chances will continue to be blocked by Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta, according to The Sun.

And that could convince his current employers to cash in - provided a suitable offer arrives from the likes of Crystal Palace or Brighton.

It is speculated that Lamptey would prefer to stay in England and moves to nearby Palace or Brighton could be ideal.

The newspaper adds that the pair would return for him in the summer transfer window if their January attempts fail.

Crystal Palace could be about to strengthen in Lamptey's position, through the capture of Nathan Ferguson from West Bromwich Albion.

Though it is possible that Ferguson's ability to play across the back four could see him arrive as Patrick van Aanholt's replacement instead.

Van Aanholt was this week linked with a return to PSV Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, the Brighton right-back Ezequiel Schelotto is said to have interest from Aston Villa.