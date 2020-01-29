Report: Celtic target 8-goal Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki for January switch

Neil Lennon is still on the hunt for attacking reinforcements at Celtic.

Celtic are considering making a late January transfer window move for Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, The Scottish Daily Mail reports (29/01 print edition, back page).

The paper say that the player's contract is coming to an end this summer, with the Championship club holding an option to retain him for a further year.

Other clubs such as Nottingham Forest are also keen on his services.

It's said that Grosicki is one of three wingers on the Hoops' potential reinforcement list in the final stages of the January window, having already had Bristol City's Niclas Eliasson and Iranian international Mehrdad Mohammadi watched.

The 31-year-old is capable of playing on both the left and right flanks but has featured exclusively on the left for Hull this season, including in last night's start at home to Huddersfield (Transfermarkt).

He's scored eight goals and created four assists in 30 appearances for the club in all competitions so far this season (Transfermarkt).

With previous spells in the French, Turkish and Polish top-flights, alongside winning 73 caps for Poland, the player has the kind of experience that Neil Lennon is looking for this January.

Last week, the Celtic boss shared that he was looking for a player that appears to match Grosicki's profile, telling Sky Sports: "At the minute there's no real names I can come forward with.

"We're working away diligently to see if we can get a quality winger in with a little bit of experience as well."

Celtic have a number of wingers at the club already but beyond James Forrest, Mikey Johnston and Mohamed Elyounousssi, none that are really challenging for a first-team spot.

Adding a bit of depth in that department doesn't seem like a bad idea at all, especially with a versatile and seasoned option such as Grosicki.

With not long left before Friday's midnight transfer deadline, it'll be interesting to see who Celtic will bring in to boost their title bid.