'Really impressed', 'Tremendous': Some Rangers fans left stunned by unlikely Wednesday stand-out

Steven Gerrard's Rangers picked up an important win at Ibrox tonight.

Some Rangers supporters have been left very impressed by right-back Matt Polster after his performance at home to Ross County on Wednesday night.

The home side secured an important three points at home to the Highlanders.

Having been beaten by Hearts at the weekend, more dropped points tonight would have been seen as a disaster, especially with Celtic winning in Perth against St Johnstone.

However, goals from Jermain Defoe and Scott Arfield sent the Gers on their way to a 2-0 victory.

Polster caught the eye of supporters, which is a surprising turn of events given he has been mostly kept hidden over the last year.

Signing in January 2019, tonight was his first-ever league start for the club.

He came off the bench to decent effect at the weekend but tonight he was trusted to show what he can do from the start of a match, with captain James Tavernier still injured.

As a back-up option to the influential Rangers man, Polster could be just the ticket and certainly looks a more accomplished choice than Jon Flanagan.

He now looks certain to retain his place in the side until Tavernier is ready to be deployed again.

These fans were delighted with his performance, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts tonight...

Matt Polster has really impressed me tonight — Aaron (@AaronFRamsey) January 29, 2020

Polster is having a good game tonight — MallyMUFCRFC (@mallynicmufcRFC) January 29, 2020

Polster has been lovely tonight — Marc Graham (@MarcGraham4) January 29, 2020

I’ve been really impressed with Matt Polster that entire first half.



Very good going forward, and decent going back as well — Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) January 29, 2020

Tell you what, Polster is a player! Was superb against Hearts too. — Pete (@rankin17) January 29, 2020

A must admit I do like polster — S.Hodge (@peepsyhodge1873) January 29, 2020

Wee polster has never looked outa place in the games hes been in — dartsking!!! (@neilgers866) January 29, 2020

Matt polster is tremendous — Finlay (@Finlaybrown28) January 29, 2020