Rangers predicted lineup vs Ross County: Fringe 26-year-old starts, Morelos a doubt

Rangers are hoping to bounce back from defeat with a strong performance at Ibrox tonight.

Steven Gerrard and his Rangers side head into tonight's encounter at home to Ross County with a bit of pressure on their shoulders after a dramatic weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

Losing to relegation-threatened Hearts on Sunday, the Gers find themselves five points behind league leaders Celtic, albeit with a game in hand.

Subscribe

With both Glasgow teams playing at the same time this evening, there's no room for further error. An expectant Ibrox home crowd will be looking for all three points against the Highlanders.

The good news for Rangers is that County are in the midst of a poor run of form having failed to win any of their last six matches. In fact, they've only won two matches since the start of September.

They're coming off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Celtic and tonight's trip to Glasgow doesn't look like being any more comfortable.

However, Gerrard must get his team selection and tactics spot on - so what kind of eleven will he go for?

A big issue heading into the match is the availability of star striker Alfredo Morelos. Although he's again eligible for selection after serving a suspension, Gerrard has revealed today that the player is carrying an injury problem.

As quoted by Rangers TV, he said: "Alfredo has not only been suspended, he has had a small calf problem as well.

"So I need to check with the medical staff what the right decision to do with Alfredo is because we do not want to put him in with any risk.

"But it's good to have him back available in the squad. We have a lot of games coming up, so I'll make the right decision that is not a risk to the player."

Given his importance to the team that is definitely a blow.

His absence was especially noticeable against Hearts at the weekend and Rangers could really do with his firepower that has produced 28 goals this season (Transfermarkt).

However, if playing him tonight risks the player missing out on even more action then Gerrard must opt for Jermain Defoe again.

Meanwhile, The Daily Record report that Matt Polster is set to make his first-ever league start for the club, a year after being signed by Gerrard.

His only other starts at Rangers have come against East Fife in the League Cup and St Joseph's in Europa League qualifying but he did look lively coming off the bench on Sunday.

With James Tavernier still unavailable, the 26-year-old will be tasked with providing an energetic attacking presence on the right flank.

Influential midfielder Ryan Jack has also been ruled out of the fixture with Scott Arfield a good candidate to replace his presence.

Elsewhere it should be a familiar-looking lineup, with Gerrard likely to field the strongest team available.

All eyes will be on that Morelos call.

Your predicted XI in full is:

GK - Allan McGregor

RB - Matt Polster

CB - Connor Goldson

CB - Nikola Katic

LB - Borna Barisic

CM - Steven Davis

CM - Glen Kamara

CM - Scott Arfield

AM - Joe Aribo

AM - Ryan Kent

ST - Jermain Defoe