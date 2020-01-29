'Makes sense': Some Leeds fans react to report Europa League club wants their player

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have reportedly earmarked a new keeper to bring to Ibrox - Leeds United stopper Kamil Miazek, yet to make a senior Elland Road appearance.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on the prospect of Kamil Miazek swapping Elland Road for Ibrox as per the report this week linking the goalkeeper to Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers.

According to Goal, Rangers have failed in their attempt to sign Legia Warsaw's Radoslaw Majecki, who reportedly snubbed the Ibrox side, plus Arsenal, to join French Ligue 1 Monaco for £5million plus add-ons.

The report speculates that Gerrard has now turned his attentions to the Leeds back-up stopper, who has yet to make a senior appearance for the Whites (Transfermarkt) but has been in impressive form for the Under-23s.

Miazek's Leeds contract expires at the end of the season, and with Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier ahead of him in the pecking order, not to mention the arrival of Elia Caprile, the Polish keeper's hopes of senior game time appear slim.

Here is what some Leeds fans have said about the report regarding the former Feyenoord academy keeper on social media:

Probably fourth choice now to be fair behind Kiko, Meslier and Caprile — Mark Taylor (@MarkTaylor1979) January 28, 2020

Ahh no we know why Cabile has signed — James Howson (@BigJimmy_V) January 28, 2020

Leeds are actively looking to get rid, — bielsa’s lucky blue bucket (@delwright21) January 28, 2020

Meslier will be No1 soon that boy is top notch — Paul 1919 (@pal_lufc) January 28, 2020

makes sense — The Fallen Giants (@FallenGiants) January 29, 2020

Meslier being made permanent then in the summer? — Sam (@SJU14) January 28, 2020

The 6ft 3in stopper is reportedly expected to challenge Rangers first-choice Allan McGregor for the number 1 jersey, while Wes Foderingham is also part of the first-team squad at Ibrox, although he is reportedly set to leave the Europa League last-32 side in the summer when his contract expires.