Rangers fans think Ross Wilson's got rid of the wrong player

Jamie Murphy of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers scored for his loan club on Tuesday.

Rangers-owned Jamie Murphy opened his account for his new club on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old winger scored a header and grabbed an assist in Burton Albion's 2-2 draw away to AFC Wimbledon.

Subscribe

Murphy is only with the League One side on loan after struggling for regular football under Rangers boss Steven Gerrard during the first half of the season.

He has only managed 52 minutes of Premiership football over the past 18 months after spending a year out with a knee problem.

Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker are some of the wide options that remain with the Gers at this moment in time.

And some Rangers fans feel that keeping Murphy - a lifelong Rangers supporter - might've been the better option.

Bring back Jamie Murphy, a goal and assist last night for Burton and miles better than Barker and Ojo ⚪ — Guesty6864 (@guesty6864) January 29, 2020

Jamie Murphy with an assist and a goal in his second game for Burton.



If he’s fit enough to play 80 mins twice for them, I don’t know why we’ve loaned him out. Surely a better option than Ojo and Barker pic.twitter.com/U1vfp9QVK1 — ᏒᏗᏁᎶᏋᏒᏕ ᏕᎮᏗᏒᏋᏕᏕ (@RangersSparess) January 29, 2020

Don’t understand letting him go at all. I get we don’t play with wingers but why are we getting players like Ojo Barker and Jones? ‍♂️ — Gary Brown (@Gary8r0wn) January 29, 2020

Agree 100% but obviously SG thinks differently — DCooper1970 (@Cooper1970D) January 29, 2020

A fit Jamie Murphy is always a goal threat. I don’t think we could say the same for Barker or Jones. Ojo doesn’t look as if he’s cut out for Scottish football. I’d have kept him out the three but then again who knows what the manager sees in training — Gary McMahon (@GaryMcM63285921) January 29, 2020

I’d rather have Murphy than barker or ojo — ZonnyBoy! (@macmurrayfamily) January 28, 2020

Murphy scores for Burton. Really surprised he didn't get more of a chance this season. A better number 10 than Barker all day everyday. — M.H. (@MarkHarvey83) January 28, 2020

In fairness, they definitely have a point.

When fit, Murphy, signed under Director of Football Ross Wilson's predecessor Mark Allen two years ago, is certainly a better player than Ojo and Barker, who have managed just the two goals between them in 22 Premiership appearances this season.

Murphy, who originally joined Rangers on loan, scored five in his first four months at Ibrox, and suffered a season-ending knee injury at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.