Rangers

Rangers fans think Ross Wilson's got rid of the wrong player

Jamie Murphy of Rangers is congratulated by his team mates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox Stadium on July 6,...
Jamie Murphy of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers scored for his loan club on Tuesday.

Rangers-owned Jamie Murphy opened his account for his new club on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old winger scored a header and grabbed an assist in Burton Albion's 2-2 draw away to AFC Wimbledon.

Murphy is only with the League One side on loan after struggling for regular football under Rangers boss Steven Gerrard during the first half of the season.

He has only managed 52 minutes of Premiership football over the past 18 months after spending a year out with a knee problem.

 

Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker are some of the wide options that remain with the Gers at this moment in time.

And some Rangers fans feel that keeping Murphy - a lifelong Rangers supporter - might've been the better option.

In fairness, they definitely have a point.

When fit, Murphy, signed under Director of Football Ross Wilson's predecessor Mark Allen two years ago, is certainly a better player than Ojo and Barker, who have managed just the two goals between them in 22 Premiership appearances this season.

Murphy, who originally joined Rangers on loan, scored five in his first four months at Ibrox, and suffered a season-ending knee injury at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Jamie Murphy of Rangers takes a look around the pitch prior to the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Aberdeen and Rangers at Hampden Park on October 28, 2018 in Glasgow,...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

