Rangers and Arsenal reportedly miss out on £5m talent, he's already impressed at Ibrox

Rangers and Arsenal have reportedly missed out on Radoslaw Majecki.

Rangers allegedly wanted to sign Legia Warsaw goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki – but they have missed out on a deal.

Goal reported on Tuesday that Arsenal and Rangers both fancied a move for Majecki, but were expected to miss out to Monaco.

A €6million (£5million) bid – plus add-ons – was seemingly enough to win the race for Majecki, as the deal has been confirmed today.

Monaco have announced the signing of Majecki to a four-and-a-half-year deal, but will send him back out on loan to Legia for the rest of the season.

Majecki has been emerging with Legia since joining from KSZO Ostrowiec in 2014, and has been billed as one of Polish football's top young talents having been a regular for the national team at youth level.

The 20-year-old will hope to develop in France, and Rangers may well be disappointed having already seen the youngster impress at Ibrox.

Majecki starred for Legia in Rangers' 1-0 win at Ibrox back in August, keeping the Gers at bay in their crucial Europa League clash with a host of saves before Alfredo Morelos pounced for a late winner.

Rangers may well have seen Majecki as the long-term successor to Allan McGregor between the sticks, though seeing them splash £5million on him this month would have been a surprise.

They've now missed out, with both the Gers and Arsenal having to watch how Majecki fares with Monaco – and only time will tell whether they'll live to rue seeing him go elsewhere.