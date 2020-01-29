Quick links

Leeds United

Poveda reacts on Twitter to Leeds United win, sends message to fans

Dan Coombs
Ian Poveda of Leeds United reacts ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.
New Leeds star hailed the fans.

New Leeds United signing Ian Poveda shared his thoughts after the club's impressive win over Millwall.

Leeds fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, keeping their place at the top of the Championship.

 

New signing from Manchester City Ian Poveda was thrilled to be a part of it, watching on from the stands.

He hailed the support from the supporters as key to the team's revival.

Poveda's excitement at the result was shared by former Leeds star Tony Dorigo.

Dorigo praised manager Marcelo Bielsa for his role in inspiring the team's comeback.

The Whites can use this game as inspiration for future comebacks, as this may not be the only time they are trailing this season.

Scoring three goals in 45 minutes shows what this sometimes goalshy team can be capable of, and Leeds might finally start to click.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides third goal with team mate Luke Ayling during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

