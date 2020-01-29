Poveda reacts on Twitter to Leeds United win, sends message to fans

New Leeds star hailed the fans.

New Leeds United signing Ian Poveda shared his thoughts after the club's impressive win over Millwall.

Leeds fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, keeping their place at the top of the Championship.

New signing from Manchester City Ian Poveda was thrilled to be a part of it, watching on from the stands.

He hailed the support from the supporters as key to the team's revival.

What a night Great work from the lads never giving up! Man like Postman Pat ✌️+3 points.

Fans you lot are unbelievable, it ain’t fair for the others .... #MOT pic.twitter.com/Qjc5FdUAY1 — Iancarlo (@IancarloP) January 28, 2020

Poveda's excitement at the result was shared by former Leeds star Tony Dorigo.

Dorigo praised manager Marcelo Bielsa for his role in inspiring the team's comeback.

Now home from Elland Road after a crazy rollercoaster of a game. Incredible spirit from the boys in the second half, however:

1: I’m increasing my life insurance, ticker’s taken a beating

2: What did Marcelo put in their half time tea? I want some! #lufc #mot #alaw — Tony Dorigo (@tonydorigo) January 28, 2020

The Whites can use this game as inspiration for future comebacks, as this may not be the only time they are trailing this season.

Scoring three goals in 45 minutes shows what this sometimes goalshy team can be capable of, and Leeds might finally start to click.