Pokémon Home subscription price has fans divided thanks to cost of Bank - "Dead-ass rip-off"

Fans of the series are divided over whether the subscription price for Pokémon Home is a rip-off thanks to comparisons with the yearly cost for Bank.

There was recently a Direct event dedicated to the Nintendo series which shared exciting details about DLC for Sword and Shield. However, despite everyone's predictions, Pokémon Home was nowhere to be seen or heard. That is until yesterday when its subscription price was announced. And boy, is the community divided with some claiming it's a rip-off thanks to being more expensive than Bank.

Pokémon Home was announced back in 2019 and it's not the only app set to arrive this year as there will also be the release of Sleep. Yet, while we know very little about the latter, we do know a lot more about the controversial former that is set to arrive next month.

Below you'll discover the release date, subscription price, information for how it works, as well as fan reactions to see how hot and bothered the community has become.

POKÉMON-LIKE MMO: When will Temtem release on Nintendo Switch?

How much does the Pokémon Home premium subscription cost?

The price of the Pokémon Home premium subscription is £14.39 for 365 days.

You can also pay £2.69 for one month as well as £4.49 for three months. There's also a basic version available for free but - as you'd expect - this is incredibly restrictive and limited.

As for what Pokémon Home is, it's a cloud service similar to Pokémon Bank. It will allow you to move Pokémon between compatible games as well as trade on the go.

When the app eventually launches on mobile and Nintendo Switch, the compatible titles that you will be able to transfer Pokémon from includes Sword and Shield, both Let's Go games, and Pokémon Bank.

Pokémon Go compatibility will arrive at a later date.

Unfortunately, there is a restriction in that a Pokémon from Let's Go cannot be moved back when transferred into Sword and Shield.

In addition to being able to move Pokémon, as well as trade via the Wonder Box, there'll also be Mystery Gifts, a Judge function which will allow you to check the strength of your Pokémon, and Your Room.

Below is a table which highlights the differences between Pokémon Home on mobile and Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Home release date

The release date for Pokémon Home on Mobile and Nintendo Switch is February 2020.

A specific launch date hasn't been shared at the moment, but it is slated to arrive just next month.

Is Pokemon Home overpriced?

Well Bank was about $6 a year and Home is about $16 a year.

Bank could store 3k Pokemon and Home stores 6k Pokemon, so fair to assume there would be a price increase from that point alone. — James Kard (@VK_Gaming1) January 29, 2020

"Giving us less and charging more"

Some Pokémon fans are not happy about the premium subscription price for Home thanks to how it compares to the cost of Pokémon Bank.

This is because Pokémon Bank has an annual charge of £4.49 whereas Pokémon Home will cost £14.39.

A lot of fans are understandably incensed by this increase in cost, but there are also those who have defended the business decision.

SWORD AND SHIELD: How to get Incense such as Luck

So hang on, Pokemon bank was $5 a year, and you could transfer ALL your pokemon to the newer games.



Pokemon home is $16 A YEAR, and you CAN'T EVEN TRANSFER EVERYTHING?????



This is dead-ass a fucking rip-off. They're giving us less, and charging more than 3x the price of bank??? — John (@ohaider815) January 29, 2020

i hate a lot of the pokemon fans that wouldn’t shut the fuck up about swsh but pokemon Home’s free plan is legitimately garbage and not even giving you the ability to have even 100 or 50 pokemon stored on it is madness and ppl are upset at other complaining about price increases — ️‍Sylvando Appreciation Page️‍ (@TheMusicalPaws1) January 29, 2020

the worst thing about this pokemon home shit is i'm actually seeing people defend the price. bro it's gone from $5 to $16 and they just bumped up the amount of storage slots to make it look like you're getting a deal. no casual fan is gonna need 6000 pkmn storage and they know it — Lucy (@peegeray) January 28, 2020

So Pokemon home's features were revealed



Looks like a good upgrade from Pokemon Bank



$16 a year is rather pricey though.



It has a GTS which is free to use, an IV cheeker and wonder trade



Overall it's rather nice but I wish the premium member price was lower — Pyro+ (@Pyrostarboy1) January 28, 2020

I asked someone why they thought that the price was too much for Pokémon DLC/Home.. Their response was "well I'm currently unemployed so..."



I stopped listening after that. — Trickywi✨ (@Trickywii) January 28, 2020

Pokémon HOME is more than just cloud storage. If you are equating the price of it to just the amount of bytes stored you are missing



a) What cloud storage is

b) How the internet/networking works

c) What Pokémon HOME is



Come on guys, let's not peddle that nuts narrative. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) January 28, 2020

AGAGAG