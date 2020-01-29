'Please', 'He's Rangers daft': Some Ibrox fans are eager to sign up 24-year-old

The Ibrox side have Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, but should Rangers be looking to the future?

Some Rangers supporters are keen on signing up striker Lawrence Shankland after he scored another goal for Dundee United this week.

The Scotland international has been on an absolute tear this season, netting 26 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Subscribe

His latest came at Easter Road against Hibernian on Tuesday night in a Scottish Cup replay.

Although his side would go on to lose the fixture, it was further proof the 24-year-old is capable of scoring against a higher calibre of competition than what he faces in the Scottish Championship.

Taking the ball on the edge of the box, he controlled it and smashed it home from distance, showing off his clinical nature when given even a sniff of an opportunity.

Rangers already have Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos available but with the former not getting any younger and the later the subject of transfer speculation nearly every transfer window, could Shankland be an option to consider for the future?

Defoe was also injured during tonight's win against Ross County, perhaps leaving Gerrard's squad a little short in the second half of the season, although there'll certainly be hope his problem isn't serious.

The Ibrox side were credited with an interest in the player back in September when The Daily Record reported he was scouted.

He's also a well-known Rangers fan (Scottish Sun), adding a bit of romance to the prospect of him rocking up at Ibrox if he moves clubs over the next 12 months.

These fans are certainly keen on him becoming a Rangers player one day, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the striker...

Lawrence Shankland with yet another goal. A man Rangers should be seriously looking at — Jason Martin (@jason_martin11) January 28, 2020

Sign lawrence shankland please rangers — ross kane (@ross_kane) January 28, 2020

Rangers go out and get Shankland, It's a low risk gamble. Worst comes to worst we loan him back out or sell him on for a small profit. No brainer this for me... — (@rockthekasbah88) January 28, 2020

We could get him cheaply. And I heard he’s a Rangers fan. He’ll bang them in against the likes of Killie, St Mirren, Hibs and Hamilton. — Bob (@GleannL) January 28, 2020

Should have bought him from Ayr and loaned him out — Tommo (@RFC39574749) January 29, 2020

They wouldn't sell when they are close to promotion. But we need another striker and he could be a good player for us — CasperKentRSC (@aygomyownroad) January 28, 2020

He's Rangers daft m8 and wouldn't be surprised if he's got a clause in his contract if not he would probably hand in a tranfer request to force a move if we went for him. — FOREVER&EVER (@CMWRTID) January 28, 2020