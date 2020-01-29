Quick links

'Please', 'He's Rangers daft': Some Ibrox fans are eager to sign up 24-year-old

John McGinley
Lawrence Shankland scores the fourth goal for Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Ibrox side have Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, but should Rangers be looking to the future?

Some Rangers supporters are keen on signing up striker Lawrence Shankland after he scored another goal for Dundee United this week.

The Scotland international has been on an absolute tear this season, netting 26 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

His latest came at Easter Road against Hibernian on Tuesday night in a Scottish Cup replay.

Although his side would go on to lose the fixture, it was further proof the 24-year-old is capable of scoring against a higher calibre of competition than what he faces in the Scottish Championship.

Taking the ball on the edge of the box, he controlled it and smashed it home from distance, showing off his clinical nature when given even a sniff of an opportunity.

 

Rangers already have Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos available but with the former not getting any younger and the later the subject of transfer speculation nearly every transfer window, could Shankland be an option to consider for the future?

Defoe was also injured during tonight's win against Ross County, perhaps leaving Gerrard's squad a little short in the second half of the season, although there'll certainly be hope his problem isn't serious.

The Ibrox side were credited with an interest in the player back in September when The Daily Record reported he was scouted.

He's also a well-known Rangers fan (Scottish Sun), adding a bit of romance to the prospect of him rocking up at Ibrox if he moves clubs over the next 12 months.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland vies with Luca Cenoni of San Marino during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow,...

These fans are certainly keen on him becoming a Rangers player one day, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the striker...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

