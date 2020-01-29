Photo: Linked-away Spurs duo pictured in training today, another one is seemingly absent

Tottenham Hotspur have only a few more days left to conclude any deals in the transfer market.

A big few days await Tottenham Hotspur as they, for once, could be one of the busier teams heading into deadline day and on deadline day itself.

There have been a number of players linked away from Spurs, from Victor Wanyama, Troy Parrott, Kyle Walker-Peters (who has since joined Southampton) and Danny Rose - and only two have seemingly been pictured in training today.

Firstly, on the potential rumours surrounding the above players, the Sun (29 January, page 56). have claimed that Aston Villa are keen on Victor Wanyama, who has been a hardly-seen figure this season.

Whilst The Daily Echo are claiming that right-back Walker-Peters is edging closer to the exit door with Southampton close to signing him - The Saints have since confirmed on their official Twitter account Walker-Peters' loan move.

Added with that, The Telegraph have claimed that Newcastle have the chance of completing a loan move for Danny Rose before Friday's deadline.

And lastly, The Evening Standard reports that Championship duo QPR and Charlton are battling it out for Spurs youngster, Troy Parrott.

From the above players mentioned, only Parrott and perhaps Walker-Peters have a long-term future at the club.

It wouldn't be a surprise if either Rose or Wanyama are no longer seen in a Spurs shirt again once they leave.

Judging by Jose Mourinho's team selections, Rose has seemingly fallen behind Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga and Jan Vertonghen in the pecking order at left-back, which is perhaps the biggest sign yet that he has no future in North London.

Added with that, defensive rock, Wanyama, has struggled with injuries for far too long now and it has affected his game time, training and rhythm. As a result, he finds himself well and truly out of the first-team picture in North London.

Nonetheless, an interesting few days await, as Tottenham took training today ahead of their clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

As mentioned above, the likes of Wanyama and Parrott were in training. But Rose wasn't seemingly seen, as he could be another high-profile player departing the club before Friday's deadline.

Here are some images from Tottenham's training today:

No sign of Danny Rose or Kyle Walker-Peters. — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) January 29, 2020