Photo: Imminent Tottenham signing Bergwijn pictured with Spurs shirt

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of PSV Eindhoven attacker Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn has been pictured on social media posing with a Spurs shirt, seemingly at Hotspur Way.

Steven Bergwijn pictured as a #thfc player ahead of the club's imminent announcement. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0DcNBSbL8F — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) January 29, 2020

Sky Sports reported yesterday how Bergwijn is expected to finalise his transfer to Tottenham today.

The Evening Standard reported how he was pictured with manager Jose Mourinho yesterday ahead of the move.

The Dutchman has scored five goals and provided 10 assists for PSV this season.

He improves Tottenham's attacking options after Christian Eriksen was sold to Inter.

Bergwijn can play out wide and even up front, helping Tottenham's cover for injured striker Harry Kane.

Spurs are hoping this transfer can help propel them into the top four, and help their own Champions League bid this season.