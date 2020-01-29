Quick links

Photo: Imminent Tottenham signing Bergwijn pictured with Spurs shirt

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Fc Twente v PSV at the De Grolsch Veste on August 3, 2019 in Enschede Netherlands
Tottenham are closing in on PSV forward.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v AZ Alkmaar at the Philips Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Eindhoven Netherlands

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of PSV Eindhoven attacker Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn has been pictured on social media posing with a Spurs shirt, seemingly at Hotspur Way.

Sky Sports reported yesterday how Bergwijn is expected to finalise his transfer to Tottenham today.

The Evening Standard reported how he was pictured with manager Jose Mourinho yesterday ahead of the move.

The Dutchman has scored five goals and provided 10 assists for PSV this season.

 

He improves Tottenham's attacking options after Christian Eriksen was sold to Inter.

Bergwijn can play out wide and even up front, helping Tottenham's cover for injured striker Harry Kane.

Spurs are hoping this transfer can help propel them into the top four, and help their own Champions League bid this season.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Fc Twente v PSV at the De Grolsch Veste on August 3, 2019 in Enschede Netherlands

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

