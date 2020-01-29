Sky Sports pundit issues warning about 'unsustainable' situation at Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are hoping to have turned a corner after coming from behind to win at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Leeds United cult hero and Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has stressed that the Whites "have to go up this year" due to how the salaries of the Elland Road players and manager are structured (Sky Sports News).

Marcelo Bielsa's charges were tearing up the Championship up until mid-December but prior to their midweek clash with Millwall, had won just one of their previous seven league games and lost their previous two in a row.

Against the Lions on Tuesday night, Leeds found themselves in a two-goal deficit by half time and appeared on course for a third consecutive league defeat.

However, the Whites responded in emphatic fashion in the second half to win 3-2 thanks to Patrick Bamford's brace and Pablo Hernandez's effort.

The result saw Leeds climb back to the top of the Championship table with 55 points from 29 league matches, with West Brom now two points behind the Elland Road side.

Robinson was pleased with how the Whites fought back to triumph, but after talking about the expectations at Elland Road, issued a warning about failing to go up into the Premier League this season.

"There has been a bit of unrest and nervousness around Elland Road because Leeds have to go up this season. This is the season that club is geared to go up," he told Sky Sports News.

"The expectations at that club are phenomenal. The away support that Leeds take to games is immense and with that comes expectation. The price of getting out the Championship is huge.

"They have to go up this year because the way the players' salaries are structured, the manager's salaries are structured it is unsustainable to maintain that as it is if they don't go up this year."