Owner believes Leeds have been in contact about his players

Leeds United's winter business is said to be done.

Leeds United were in contact with Peterborough United in the January transfer window, according to the latter club's owner Darragh MacAnthony.

Leeds recently completed three deals in quick succession, which the Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa claimed to have concluded their winter business.

But had those failed to go ahead, it is possible that at least one Peterborough player could have been Elland Road bound.

Asked on Twitter if Leeds had approached the League One side within the last 18 months, MacAnthony replied: "Yep think Victor [Orta, the Whites director of football] and Baz [Barry Fry, the Posh chairman] spoke this window :)."

Yep think Victor and Baz spoke this window :). Great respect between both our clubs. https://t.co/kLb6I9Hws6 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) January 29, 2020

Leeds new recruits are the goalkeeper Elia Caprile, the winger Ian Poveda and the striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

But while the deals for Caprile and Poveda appeared to be a long time in the making, Augustin's seemed to gather pace fast.

It would be reasonable to assume, therefore, that any Peterborough player being pursued by Leeds would have been a centre-forward.

And with 18 goals in 28 third-tier matches this season, the Posh striker Ivan Toney is a prime contender for mystery Whites target.