Night on Earth narrator Samira Wiley is Netflix’s answer to Attenborough - and we love her!

Netflix's new Night on Earth documentary has unearthed the streaming service's answer to Sir David Attenborough.

Sir David Attenborough is, without a doubt, at the very pinnacle of documentary narration.

His nature series on the BBC. and even one on Netflix, are world-renowned and are viewed in their millions.

However, whenever there's a nature documentary on TV that hasn't been narrated by Sir David, they are never as good.

No matter how good the narrator may be, they're never as good or as flowing as David Attenborough.

But, for Netflix's new series, Night on Earth, the streaming service may have found someone who can just about cut the mustard.

Netflix's Night on Earth

Netflix have always been ones to push boundaries with their original content and new nature documentary series Night on Earth is no different.

While almost all similar programmes are filmed during the day, simply for ease and to offer up a better view of the animals on-show, Night on Earth takes us under the cover of darkness to reveal new and unseen behaviours that would previously have gone unnoticed.

Using cutting-edge technology, Night on Earth offers up a totally new experience, something that's helped no end by the series' narrator.

Who's the narrator?

Narrating Netflix's Night on Earth series is Samira Wiley.

The 32-year-old is an American-born actress who already has ties to Netflix and is arguably best known for her role as Poussey Washington in the hit series Orange Is the New Black.

Surprisingly, the actress does a brilliant job of narrating the series and her soothing tones perfectly fit the nighttime animal action.

Where you might know Samira Wiley from

Of course, as we've mentioned, Wiley's biggest role to date came in the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black.

Aside from that though, the 32-year-old has over 25 acting credits to her name since making her debut in two episodes 2011's Unforgettable TV series.

Since then though, Samira's biggest roles have come in the likes of The Handmaid's Tale (for which she won an Emmy), Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television and You're the Worst as well as a voice acting role in The Walking Dead: Michonne video game.

Night on Earth arrives on Netflix on January 29th 2020.