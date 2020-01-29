Quick links

Moyes admits West Ham player is set to leave, due for medical

West Ham United defender Winston Reid is set to leave the club.

David Moyes has admitted to Football London that West Ham United’s Winston Reid is set for a medical at an unnamed MLS side.

Reid has struggled for game time at West Ham recently, after a long time out with injury.

The centre-back has now been made available for transfer.

And it seems that a move to America could be in the pipeline in the near future.

 

"Winston Reid is going to join a club in America on loan, everything being well,” Moyes said.

“I don't want to give you a club just now, he's got to get through a medical and a few other things.”

Reid has been at West Ham since 2010, and has been a loyal servant of the London club.

However, his injury problems have led to him falling a long way down the pecking order at the London Stadium.

The likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop are all ahead of Reid in Moyes’s selection order currently.

Reid’s departure from West Ham should help to reduce the wage bill, which could help Moyes’s side bring in some new players over the coming weeks.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

