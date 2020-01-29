Manager comments on £3m star linked to Celtic and Rangers

Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have been credited with an interest in Lawrence Shankland.

It looks like Rangers and Celtic might have a hard time signing Lawrence Shankland this month, if they're genuinely interested.

According to The Sun, both Old Firm giants have scouted the red-hot striker this season.

So far, Shankland has managed 26 goals in all competitions for Dundee United and Scotland.

Understandably, it appears as if the race to sign the 24-year-old is hotting up and Celtic and Rangers aren't the only punters anymore.

The Sun have now reported that even Premier League side Southampton have joined the queue for the £3 million-rated hitman.

But United boss Robbie Neilson is confident of keeping him beyond Friday's deadline, joking that he'll even 'camp outside his house' to keep him at the club if necessary.

He said to Not The Old Firm: "There are no plans to sell him this month, with promotion our priority.

“We can't afford to lose our best assets, so I'll be camping outside his house making sure he doesn't go anywhere. It might be a different story in the summer.”

Realistically, Celtic don't even need him, having signed Patryk Klimala this month as competition for Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths, while Rangers have a certain Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe.

That being said, Defoe turns 38 this year and is clearly not a long-term option up front, while the same could be said for Morelos. The Colombian has 28 goals across all competitions already this season and it might be unrealistic for the Gers to expect to keep him beyond the summer.