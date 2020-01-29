Quick links

Manager comments on £3m star linked to Celtic and Rangers

Shane Callaghan
Lawrence Shankland of Scotland celebrates after he scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in...
Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have been credited with an interest in Lawrence Shankland.

Scotland's forward Lawrence Shankland (L) shoots to score their fourth goal during the Euro 2020 football qualification match between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park, Glasgow on...

It looks like Rangers and Celtic might have a hard time signing Lawrence Shankland this month, if they're genuinely interested.

According to The Sun, both Old Firm giants have scouted the red-hot striker this season.

So far, Shankland has managed 26 goals in all competitions for Dundee United and Scotland.

Understandably, it appears as if the race to sign the 24-year-old is hotting up and Celtic and Rangers aren't the only punters anymore.

 

The Sun have now reported that even Premier League side Southampton have joined the queue for the £3 million-rated hitman.

But United boss Robbie Neilson is confident of keeping him beyond Friday's deadline, joking that he'll even 'camp outside his house' to keep him at the club if necessary.

He said to Not The Old Firm: "There are no plans to sell him this month, with promotion our priority.

“We can't afford to lose our best assets, so I'll be camping outside his house making sure he doesn't go anywhere. It might be a different story in the summer.”

Realistically, Celtic don't even need him, having signed Patryk Klimala this month as competition for Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths, while Rangers have a certain Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe.

That being said, Defoe turns 38 this year and is clearly not a long-term option up front, while the same could be said for Morelos. The Colombian has 28 goals across all competitions already this season and it might be unrealistic for the Gers to expect to keep him beyond the summer.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland is seen prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

