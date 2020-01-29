'Love to see him at Arsenal': Darren Bent urges the Gunners to sign £71m technician

There are only a few days left for Arsenal to conclude their transfer deals, both from an incoming and outgoing perspective.

Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to sign James Rodriguez as he stated that he would 'love to see' the Real Madrid playmaker at the Emirates Stadium.

The TalkSport pundit claimed that he was 'expecting massive things' from the Madrid man after his performances for Columbia at the 2014 World Cup, but he made it clear that if he was in his shoes then he would join Arsenal.

The January transfer window is coming to an end with deadline day on Friday evening, as Arsenal will be hoping to conclude deals, both from an incoming and outgoing perspective without any hiccups.

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (27/01/20 at 4:55 pm), former Premier League striker and boyhood Arsenal fan, Bent, shared that Rodriguez needs game time and the Premier League would be the ideal place for him.

"James Rodriquez to Arsenal or Everton?" Bent queried on TalkSport. "I would go to Arsenal obviously [when he was asked where he would go].

"It would be a great signing for either club if they can get him. He has been at Real Madrid. I think he had a big injury and he has just now come back. He needs games. I would love to see him at Arsenal.

"He hasn't stood out at Bayern. I was fully expecting massive things after the 2014 World Cup, but things haven't gone to plan."

Following his heroics at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Madrid snapped up Rodriguez's services from Monaco for £71 million [BBC Sport].

Despite so many expectations on his shoulders, it seemingly hasn't gone well for the 28-year-old left-footed technician, who is now struggling for regular game time at Madrid following his loan return from Bayern Munich.

He has played just seven La Liga games this season, scoring one goal and supplying his teammates with the same amount of assists [transfermarkt].

It would have been at this age where Madrid fans would have been hoping that Rodriguez would be thriving form them, but that hasn't been the case, as a permanent move away from the club might just change his fortunes.