'Looks shattered': Some Spurs fans worried about their player after training pics

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has only had limited game time under Jose Mourinho so far.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are worried after seeing the photos that the club’s official Twitter account posted of Tanguy Ndombele in training.

Ndombele has struggled to stay fit since joining Tottenham in the summer, with injuries really curtailing his progress.

When on the pitch the French international has looked to have real quality, but he simply hasn’t been able to manage a consistent run of starts.

The physical demands of the Premier League seem to have been a shock to Ndombele.

And Tottenham’s choice of images from training suggested that Ndombele was being tested for fitness again.

Looks absolutely shattered ngl — HARRY (LO CELSO FAN ACCOUNT) (@Gio_Lo_CelsoYID) January 28, 2020

Looks wrecked as usual — Pontchettino (@gareth_posnett) January 28, 2020

Looks knackered — Sam Ingram ♀ ‍♀️ (@MayTheFoyth) January 28, 2020

He looks knackered — Harry C (@HazSpur92) January 28, 2020

Just made him look knackered and unfit — David Ellis (@fullback03) January 28, 2020

Man looks absolutely shattered — Ben (@b3nnychats) January 28, 2020

These pics make it seem like he can only play a solid 30 minutes against city — Palu (@palumathur) January 28, 2020

Tanguy tired — Yusuf (@Dembellly) January 28, 2020

Ndombele has returned to Tottenham’s squad recently, but he is still yet to make his full return from injury.

Jose Mourinho is seemingly being very cautious, as he will not want to lose the summer signing again.

If Ndombele can stay fit he could offer Spurs a lot of the qualities that they have been missing this season, as he is so talented at progressing the ball through midfield.

And Spurs supporters will be hoping that Ndombele does prove that he has the fitness levels to cope in the Premier League over the rest of the season.