Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Looks shattered': Some Spurs fans worried about their player after training pics

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has only had limited game time under Jose Mourinho so far.

Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (L) tries to hold off Norwich City's German midfielder Marco Stiepermann (R) during the English Premier League football match between...

Tottenham Hotspur fans are worried after seeing the photos that the club’s official Twitter account posted of Tanguy Ndombele in training.

Ndombele has struggled to stay fit since joining Tottenham in the summer, with injuries really curtailing his progress.

When on the pitch the French international has looked to have real quality, but he simply hasn’t been able to manage a consistent run of starts.

 

The physical demands of the Premier League seem to have been a shock to Ndombele.

And Tottenham’s choice of images from training suggested that Ndombele was being tested for fitness again.

Ndombele has returned to Tottenham’s squad recently, but he is still yet to make his full return from injury.

Jose Mourinho is seemingly being very cautious, as he will not want to lose the summer signing again.

If Ndombele can stay fit he could offer Spurs a lot of the qualities that they have been missing this season, as he is so talented at progressing the ball through midfield.

And Spurs supporters will be hoping that Ndombele does prove that he has the fitness levels to cope in the Premier League over the rest of the season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch