'Levy, make it happen': Some fans are urging Spurs to buy their side's striker

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Haris Seferovic from Benfica.

Benfica supporters are urging Tottenham Hotspur to sign Haris Seferovic after rumours that Jose Mourinho’s side are interested in the forward.

The Sun claim that Tottenham could make a move for Seferovic.

But Spurs fans may not be too enthused about the Switzerland international coming to join them after Benfica fans’ reaction to the reports.

Benfica supporters appear desperate to see Seferovic offloaded, which must raise questions over whether he would be a good addition for Spurs.

I just want to tell Tottenham and West Ham fans that Seferovic is a fantastic player! He is the main Striker for Switzerland, he was the Swiss player of the year and this season he scored 2 goals in the UCL in a team like Benfica, you should take him! C'mon, take him, TAKE HIM!!! pic.twitter.com/9o0PutCZZ3 — Azeite de Benfiquista (@benficaeazeite) January 28, 2020

I’ll drive him to the airport — Daniel SLB1904 (@DanSlb1904) January 28, 2020

What a player. Youre in for a treat @KingKane104 — _ (@slbssilva) January 28, 2020

YES, please take him! — Azeite de Benfiquista (@benficaeazeite) January 28, 2020

yes, sign him. totally worth it — ‏ًNico (@IconicEusebio) January 28, 2020

You guys are getting an amazing striker. (Even better than Ronaldo and Messi) https://t.co/W9MNzmcopp — M (@mr_nene99) January 28, 2020

He’s amazing. Levy make it happen! — JOAO FELIX (@PCarvalho19) January 29, 2020

Seferovic has scored just two goals in 17 league appearances for Benfica this term.

His aerial presence could make him an option for Spurs though, as Mourinho looks to bring in a new number nine.

Tottenham are hunting for a potential replacement for Harry Kane, who is due to miss much of the rest of the season with injury.

At the moment Lucas Moura is leading the line for Tottenham, but the Brazilian is better suited to start on the wing.