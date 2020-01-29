Quick links

'Levy, make it happen': Some fans are urging Spurs to buy their side's striker

Haris Seferovic of Benfica celebrates his goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and CD Santa Clara at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on May 18, 2019.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Haris Seferovic from Benfica.

Benfica supporters are urging Tottenham Hotspur to sign Haris Seferovic after rumours that Jose Mourinho’s side are interested in the forward.

The Sun claim that Tottenham could make a move for Seferovic.

 

But Spurs fans may not be too enthused about the Switzerland international coming to join them after Benfica fans’ reaction to the reports.

Benfica supporters appear desperate to see Seferovic offloaded, which must raise questions over whether he would be a good addition for Spurs.

Seferovic has scored just two goals in 17 league appearances for Benfica this term.

His aerial presence could make him an option for Spurs though, as Mourinho looks to bring in a new number nine.

Tottenham are hunting for a potential replacement for Harry Kane, who is due to miss much of the rest of the season with injury.

At the moment Lucas Moura is leading the line for Tottenham, but the Brazilian is better suited to start on the wing.

