Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani sends angry message

Andrea Radrizzani Chairman of Leeds United prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United owner was not happy.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19, 2019...

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani was not happy during the club's win over Millwall.

The Whites were 2-0 down at half-time at Elland Road, and one of the goals was highly controversial.

 

Millwall appeared to dribble the ball out of play in the lead up to the goal, and it was not picked up by the officials.

Radrizzani vented that the refereeing was 'unacceptable'.

Fortunately for Leeds and Radrizzani, the team came out fighting in the second half.

The Whites won 3-2, with Patrick Bamford netting twice and Pablo Hernandez in between.

Whether they were spurred on by a desire to win, or a burning sense of injustice, or both, is unclear, but Elland Road was bouncing at the end of the game.

Leeds are now top of the table by two points, four clear of third place.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides third goal with team mate Luke Ayling during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland...

