Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani sends angry message

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani was not happy during the club's win over Millwall.

The Whites were 2-0 down at half-time at Elland Road, and one of the goals was highly controversial.

Millwall appeared to dribble the ball out of play in the lead up to the goal, and it was not picked up by the officials.

Radrizzani vented that the refereeing was 'unacceptable'.

Speechless ...in two years I have seen a lot but the level shown tonight is not acceptable for a professional league. Time to improve, use technology support and prepare professionals fit to work at the top level of football — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) January 28, 2020

Fortunately for Leeds and Radrizzani, the team came out fighting in the second half.

The Whites won 3-2, with Patrick Bamford netting twice and Pablo Hernandez in between.

Whether they were spurred on by a desire to win, or a burning sense of injustice, or both, is unclear, but Elland Road was bouncing at the end of the game.

Leeds are now top of the table by two points, four clear of third place.