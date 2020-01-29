Leeds star jokes he's tried to convince £52m man to join, teammate says he'll come for sure

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy was present at Leeds United last night.

The Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has joked that he has tried to convince Benjamin Mendy to join the Whites.

The Manchester City defender attended Leeds' 3-2 win against Millwall on Tuesday, for which Phillips was suspended.

And that gave the pair a chance to get acquainted.

Posting on Instagram afterwards, Phillips wrote: "Tried convincing @benmendy23 to sign for us! Ill keep working on it!"

Mendy - who was also seen with the new Leeds recruit, and his fellow Frenchman, Jean-Kevin Augustin - played for Marcelo Bielsa's Marseille side and remains an admirer of the Whites head coach.

After a year at Monaco, the 25-year-old made a £52 million move to Manchester City [Transfermarkt].

But replying to Phillips' message, another of Leeds' January additions - and Mendy's former City teammate - Ian Carlos Poveda claimed that the left-back 'will come for sure next season', nonetheless.

Leeds recovered from going 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Millwall, a result which sent them back to the Championship's summit and another step closer to joining Manchester City at Premier League level.