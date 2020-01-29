Quick links

Leeds star jokes he's tried to convince £52m man to join, teammate says he'll come for sure

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy was present at Leeds United last night.

Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has joked that he has tried to convince Benjamin Mendy to join the Whites.

The Manchester City defender attended Leeds' 3-2 win against Millwall on Tuesday, for which Phillips was suspended.

 

And that gave the pair a chance to get acquainted.

Posting on Instagram afterwards, Phillips wrote: "Tried convincing @benmendy23 to sign for us! Ill keep working on it!"

 
 
 
Unbelievable 2nd half well done boys! That’s how we do it ❤️ Tried convincing @benmendy23 to sign for us! Ill keep working on it!

Mendy - who was also seen with the new Leeds recruit, and his fellow Frenchman, Jean-Kevin Augustin - played for Marcelo Bielsa's Marseille side and remains an admirer of the Whites head coach.

After a year at Monaco, the 25-year-old made a £52 million move to Manchester City [Transfermarkt].

But replying to Phillips' message, another of Leeds' January additions - and Mendy's former City teammate - Ian Carlos Poveda claimed that the left-back 'will come for sure next season', nonetheless.

Leeds recovered from going 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Millwall, a result which sent them back to the Championship's summit and another step closer to joining Manchester City at Premier League level.

