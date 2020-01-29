Leeds might've just found their next Pontus Jansson

Leeds United new boy Jean-Kevin Augustin might be set to fill the void left by Pontus Jansson in the popularity stakes.

Some Leeds United fans were a little sore when Pontus Jansson left the club last summer.

For three years, not only had the Sweden centre-back been their best defender and one of their most important players overall, but he was absolutely adored by the Elland Road faithful.

Anybody who executes a no-nonsense tackle and then passionately rallies the Leeds fans immediately after it was always going to be a very popular figure among the supporters.

He joined in the summer of 2016 and by September of the same year, he had the South Stand blaring out their chant about his magic hat.

He was an instant hit; not only because he was a top centre-back, but because he developed a relationship and a rapport with the fanbase very early on and it looks like Jean-Kevin Augustin could go the same way.

The 22-year-old French striker joined Leeds on a half-season loan from RB Leipzig on Monday, but Augustin effectively confirmed the move days before by 'liking' quite a lot of tweets in which he was asked whether he was moving to West Yorkshire.

His first message on Twitter after the announcement was a picture of him in the tunnel at Elland Road staring out on to the pitch, accompanied by the caption: "No more likes."

On Tuesday, he mocked Millwall for time-wasting after the stunning 3-2 win, and used a hashtag that read 'All Leeds Aren't We'.

Thought the goalkeepers in Championship had a good 30 seconds to kick off........ until we scored the third one ‍♂️ #TimeWastingDoesntPay #AllLeedsArentWe — Jean-Kévin Augustin (@33_augustin) January 28, 2020

He hasn't even kicked a ball for the club yet but he's already winning the hearts of United fans by simply behaving like one, whether it's interacting with the supporters or goading the opposition, much like how Jansson did.

Augustin has the makings of a player who will be despised by fans of other Championship clubs, but that will only strengthen his relationship with the Leeds support.

He is nothing like Jansson as a player for obvious reasons, but as a personality there are early signs that he's of that ilk and any fan still hurt by the Brentford defender's exit might just have a new hero.