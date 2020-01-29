Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds might've just found their next Pontus Jansson

Shane Callaghan
Leipzig's French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin celebrates after scoring the 4-1 during the German first division Bundesliga football match RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg in Leipzig, eastern...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United new boy Jean-Kevin Augustin might be set to fill the void left by Pontus Jansson in the popularity stakes.

Pontus Jansson of Leeds United celebrates scoring the equalising goal to make the score 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on...

Some Leeds United fans were a little sore when Pontus Jansson left the club last summer.

For three years, not only had the Sweden centre-back been their best defender and one of their most important players overall, but he was absolutely adored by the Elland Road faithful.

Anybody who executes a no-nonsense tackle and then passionately rallies the Leeds fans immediately after it was always going to be a very popular figure among the supporters.

He joined in the summer of 2016 and by September of the same year, he had the South Stand blaring out their chant about his magic hat.

 

He was an instant hit; not only because he was a top centre-back, but because he developed a relationship and a rapport with the fanbase very early on and it looks like Jean-Kevin Augustin could go the same way.

The 22-year-old French striker joined Leeds on a half-season loan from RB Leipzig on Monday, but Augustin effectively confirmed the move days before by 'liking' quite a lot of tweets in which he was asked whether he was moving to West Yorkshire.

His first message on Twitter after the announcement was a picture of him in the tunnel at Elland Road staring out on to the pitch, accompanied by the caption: "No more likes."

On Tuesday, he mocked Millwall for time-wasting after the stunning 3-2 win, and used a hashtag that read 'All Leeds Aren't We'.

He hasn't even kicked a ball for the club yet but he's already winning the hearts of United fans by simply behaving like one, whether it's interacting with the supporters or goading the opposition, much like how Jansson did.

Augustin has the makings of a player who will be despised by fans of other Championship clubs, but that will only strengthen his relationship with the Leeds support.

He is nothing like Jansson as a player for obvious reasons, but as a personality there are early signs that he's of that ilk and any fan still hurt by the Brentford defender's exit might just have a new hero.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the DFB Cup first round match between Viktoria Koeln and RB Leipzig at Sportpark Hoehenberg on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch