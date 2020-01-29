Quick links

'Brilliant', 'baller': Some Leeds fans rave about player with 'grit and determination'

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in...
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United picked up all three points at Elland Road in dramatic fashion and the Whites striker Patrick Bamford scored a brace.

A number of Leeds United fans have been raving about Patrick Bamford's display in the Whites' comeback victory over Millwall on Tuesday night.

Prior to the Elland Road clash against the Lions, the 26-year-old had been struggling for form, last finding the back of the net in Leeds' 2-1 defeat to Fulham last month and also missing a penalty against QPR last time out.

With Leeds signing Jean-Kevin Augustin on a loan from RB Leipzig this month, Marcelo Bielsa now has another attacking option at his disposal, which in turn alleviates the pressure on Bamford.

 

 

With Augustin not involved against Millwall having only joined Leeds on Monday, a few supporters had joked prior to kickoff that Bamford would put in a sensational display now his role as main striker is under threat.

And he did just that, shaking off a poor first-half display - as did the rest of the team - to weigh in with a brace, plus an all-round hard-working display, which helped turn a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 victory.

Here is some of the social media reaction to Bamford's display, including pre-match tweets from fans who got their prediction spot on (or near enough anyway):

Bamford, a £10million signing from Middlesbrough (BBC Sport), is now on 12 Championship goals for the season - plus three assists - and up next for Leeds is Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday.

