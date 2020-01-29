'Brilliant', 'baller': Some Leeds fans rave about player with 'grit and determination'

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United picked up all three points at Elland Road in dramatic fashion and the Whites striker Patrick Bamford scored a brace.

A number of Leeds United fans have been raving about Patrick Bamford's display in the Whites' comeback victory over Millwall on Tuesday night.

Prior to the Elland Road clash against the Lions, the 26-year-old had been struggling for form, last finding the back of the net in Leeds' 2-1 defeat to Fulham last month and also missing a penalty against QPR last time out.

With Leeds signing Jean-Kevin Augustin on a loan from RB Leipzig this month, Marcelo Bielsa now has another attacking option at his disposal, which in turn alleviates the pressure on Bamford.

With Augustin not involved against Millwall having only joined Leeds on Monday, a few supporters had joked prior to kickoff that Bamford would put in a sensational display now his role as main striker is under threat.

And he did just that, shaking off a poor first-half display - as did the rest of the team - to weigh in with a brace, plus an all-round hard-working display, which helped turn a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 victory.

Here is some of the social media reaction to Bamford's display, including pre-match tweets from fans who got their prediction spot on (or near enough anyway):

Patrick Bamford brace tomorrow. A header and a left foot shot from inside the box. I don’t do if’s, buts or maybes #LUFC — Augustaldo (@BkgBl6) January 27, 2020

Bamford is like one of those dogs who totally changes whenever there is another dog in the house. He’ll get a hat trick tomorrow. #lufc — Matt (@_mattf7) January 27, 2020

We all know that Bamford will now start playing blinders and look undroppable, yeah? — I Hate Leeds (@ihatelufc) January 28, 2020

Bamford brace tonight you heard it here first, come back to this tweet #lufc — Oli (@lufcOkeggs) January 28, 2020

Oh my goodness. I don't think the heart can take it. — Paul from Tyersal (@paulfromtyersal) January 28, 2020

Bamford rewarded for a strong performance tonight with two from close range - right place right time & type of goals you want your CF to score. White looked v good when asked to finish the game in midfield. He has learned well over the break. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) January 28, 2020

Fair play to Patrick Bamford tonight as well. It’s obviously got to him lately but he keeps on putting himself on the spot despite the missed chances and he came up with 2 huge goals for us. He should enjoy tonight. #lufc — Josh Hobbs (@JoshAHobbs) January 28, 2020

Well I for one would like to proclaim Patrick Bamford as the greatest player in the world #lufc — Stephen Barry (@StephenBarry20) January 28, 2020

I’m absolutely fine with it. Get your money on Hatrick Bamford Saturday lads https://t.co/fvR5iJ1n6S — Conor Doherty (@Conord93lufc) January 28, 2020

Bamford YOU BALLER — Dan (@HxrmLUFC) January 28, 2020

Shout out @Patrick_Bamford last night. Nothing better than proving the doubters wrong #lufc — Joe Allen (@joe2110) January 29, 2020

Lord Bamford. Always rated him! — Dazza_20 (@Dazza_20) January 28, 2020

SUPERB performance, Bamford brilliant. MOT — Barrie Goodall (@goodall_barrie) January 28, 2020

@Patrick_Bamford awesome yesterday mate, grit and determination! Keep putting them goals away mate, and keep your head up mush! #lufc — Leroy Sweeney (@LeroySweeney7) January 29, 2020

Bamford, a £10million signing from Middlesbrough (BBC Sport), is now on 12 Championship goals for the season - plus three assists - and up next for Leeds is Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday.