Jean-Kevin Augustin reacts on Twitter to Leeds win, jibes at Millwall

Leeds United's new striker watched impressive win.

New Leeds United signing Jean Kevin Augustin was in attendance last night at Elland Road to watch their Championship match with Millwall.

Augustin chose a pretty special night too, with Leeds mounting a comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

The Frenchman could be a big hit with fans, so suggested his happy post match messages.

Augustin took a dig at Millwall's timewasting, noting that their tactic did not work.

Thought the goalkeepers in Championship had a good 30 seconds to kick off........ until we scored the third one ‍♂️ #TimeWastingDoesntPay #AllLeedsArentWe — Jean-Kévin Augustin (@33_augustin) January 28, 2020

He went on to describe the Elland Road atmosphere as 'incredible', and clearly he is keen to get started.

What a first special night for me here, and I haven't even played yet Atmosphere is incredible credit to you all #MOT pic.twitter.com/GUzNZ3oVjU — Jean-Kévin Augustin (@33_augustin) January 28, 2020

Perhaps Augustin's attendance inspired striker Patrick Bamford too.

The striker netted twice in the second half, to stake his claim to still be Leeds' first choice.

This takes the pressure off Augustin a little, but it is very good for Leeds to have competition.