Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Jean-Kevin Augustin reacts on Twitter to Leeds win, jibes at Millwall

Dan Coombs
Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United's new striker watched impressive win.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

New Leeds United signing Jean Kevin Augustin was in attendance last night at Elland Road to watch their Championship match with Millwall.

Augustin chose a pretty special night too, with Leeds mounting a comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

The Frenchman could be a big hit with fans, so suggested his happy post match messages.

Augustin took a dig at Millwall's timewasting, noting that their tactic did not work.

He went on to describe the Elland Road atmosphere as 'incredible', and clearly he is keen to get started.

Perhaps Augustin's attendance inspired striker Patrick Bamford too.

The striker netted twice in the second half, to stake his claim to still be Leeds' first choice.

This takes the pressure off Augustin a little, but it is very good for Leeds to have competition.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides third goal with team mate Luke Ayling during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch