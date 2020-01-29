James Maddison blasts senior man on Twitter after EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa

Aston Villa reached the final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday when they beat Leicester City at the death.

James Maddison has blasted the officials that didn't award Leicester City a penalty for a handball by Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba during his side's 2-1 defeat in the EFL Cup semi-final yesterday.

In the first half, Maddison took a shot from distance, which hit the hand of Nakamba, with those in the VAR truck opting against awarding the away team a spot-kick - referee Mike Dean also waved away appeals prior to checking with VAR.

At that time, Villa were winning the game 1-0, and whilst the Foxes did go on to level the scores in the second half, they were hit with a sucker punch when Trezeguet scored in the dying minutes to seal his side's spot at Wembley.

In the end, over both legs, Villa won 3-2, with Fred Guilbert, Matt Targett and Trezeguet being the goalscorers for Villa. And Iheanacho netting both goals for his side over both legs.

This was the message Maddison sent from his personal Twitter account, as he clearly wasn't happy with the decision:

Fair play to Aston Villa for getting to the final and not making any excuses but how a premier league referee watching this from multiple angles several times comes to the conclusion that this isn’t a penalty baffles me. pic.twitter.com/yU7uwVuLTc — James Maddison (@Madders10) January 29, 2020

Over both legs, Leicester had the most shots, but it was Villa who were the most efficient, and in the end, deserved to go through and book a third trip to Wembley in three years.

It was a very lively game at Villa Park, and a completely different game from their Premier League encounter in December, which Brendan Rodgers side won 4-1.

During this match, Villa were quicker in pressurising their opponents, they punished their team when they produced their chances and they used the pressure from the home crowd to force the Champions League chasers into mistakes.

It now means that Villa will meet either Manchester City or Manchester United in the final - Pep Guardiola's side go into tonight's second leg match leading 3-1, and understandably, are clear favourites to meet Dean Smith's side in March.