Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Jack Grealish sends message to Aston Villa supporters

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa star is celebrating.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa reacts after a missed chance during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham,...

Jack Grealish led Aston Villa to a famous semi-final Carabao Cup victory against Leicester City.

Villa won 2-1 on the night at Villa Park and 3-2 on aggregate.

 

Grealish was the star of the show, running the game in midfield to help spur his team forward.

He was thrilled with the result and sent a message of celebration out after the game.

Villa will be underdogs at Wembley against their most likely upcoming opponents Manchester City.

City face rivals United tonight at home, boasting a 3-1 away victory from the first leg.

Pep Guardiola's side are bidding to win the cup for the third year in a row.

What's more, they beat Villa 6-1 just a fortnight ago.

Villa will have to produce a far better performance to spare themselves embarrassment on the big stage, but for now, they can appreciate their achievement.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 13, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch