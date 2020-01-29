Jack Grealish sends message to Aston Villa supporters

Aston Villa star is celebrating.

Jack Grealish led Aston Villa to a famous semi-final Carabao Cup victory against Leicester City.

Villa won 2-1 on the night at Villa Park and 3-2 on aggregate.

Grealish was the star of the show, running the game in midfield to help spur his team forward.

He was thrilled with the result and sent a message of celebration out after the game.

GET IN!!!!! Back to Wembley ❤️⚽️ MY TEAM! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/18cJ5ZRem1 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) January 28, 2020

Villa will be underdogs at Wembley against their most likely upcoming opponents Manchester City.

City face rivals United tonight at home, boasting a 3-1 away victory from the first leg.

Pep Guardiola's side are bidding to win the cup for the third year in a row.

What's more, they beat Villa 6-1 just a fortnight ago.

Villa will have to produce a far better performance to spare themselves embarrassment on the big stage, but for now, they can appreciate their achievement.