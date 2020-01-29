Does Jack Grealish have a girlfriend? Behind the personal life of Aston Villa star

Jack Grealish has a bright footballing future ahead of him but what do we know about his personal life?

The subject of footballer's love lives has always been a contentious one, particularly when England arrive at a major tournament with wives, girlfriends and children in tow, much to the disapproval of the national team manager who'd prefer a totally professional environment.

But it can't be denied that it's always a keen topic of discussion among some sections of football fans.

And with another major international tournament coming up in the summer, attention is starting to turn to the players who could feature in Gareth Southgate's squad, as well as those who could be bringing along family members or partners.

One such player who has been in the limelight lately is Aston Villa star, Jack Grealish.

Does Jack Grealish have a girlfriend?

At the time of writing, it is understood that Jack Grealish does not have a girlfriend and is, in fact, single.

Instead, Jack Grealish has been enjoying arguably the most successful season of his career to date with seven goals to his name in 21 appearances and the League Cup final on the horizon.

Until recently...

Until recently, however, Jack Grealish had been in a long-term relationship with model and childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood.

The pair met during their teenage years at secondary school and in May 2019, it was reported by the Express that the pair were still together.

However, it is understood that the pair have since broken up.

In October 2019, Grealish was pictured on Instagram with 24-year-old model Jena Frumes, ex-girlfriend of Jesse Lingard, but speaking on Twitter, she confirmed that the pair were just friends.

Jack Grealish with his now ex-girlfriend Sasha Attwood and his parents

More pressing matters ahead

It's unlikely that Grealish will want any distractions in the months ahead as Aston Villa, last night (January 28th), booked their place in the League Cup final by beating Leicester 3-2 over two legs and will face either Manchester City or Manchester United on March 1st at Wembley.

On top of that, the 24-year-old Birmingham-born midfielder will no doubt be hoping to throw his hat into the England team ring come the summer with Euro 2020 looming ever larger on the horizon.