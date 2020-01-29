Ismaila Soro shares what linked-away Celtic player told him about Bhoys

Celtic snapped up midfielder Ismaila Soro from Bnei Yehuda this week.

Celtic's new signing Ismaila Soro has told The Scottish Sun that Vakoun Issouf Bayo told him 'great things' about the club.

The Bhoys confirmed a deal to sign Soro was in place earlier this month, raiding Bnei Yehuda to lure him over to Scotland from Israel.

International clearance and a work permit was needed though, and Celtic confirmed earlier this week that all the formalities have now been finalised.

Soro will be able to start his Celtic career now, and will be hoping for better luck at Parkhead than the last two Ivorians who made the move to the Bhoys.

Kouassi Eboue proved to be a flop following his 2017 move from Krasnodar, whilst striker Bayo has barely featured since joining from Dunajska Streda last January.

In fact, The Scottish Sun recently reported that Bayo has asked to leave Celtic, as he wants a loan move before the transfer deadline in order to play first-team football.

Despite that speculation about his Celtic future, and his lack of playing time, Bayo has told Soro 'great things' about the club and its fans, according to Soro himself.

Soro can't wait to play in the Parkhead atmosphere, and it seems that Bayo's words helped sell him on a move to Celtic, even if he hasn't enjoyed the greatest time there himself.

“Bayo has told me great things about Celtic and the fans, so I couldn’t be more excited to be here,” said Soro. “I’ve watched a lot of Celtic games recently and I can’t wait to get started. The stadium is huge and with the reputation of these great fans, I know the atmosphere at Celtic Park will be unlike anything anywhere else. The stadium is amazing and I can only imagine how great it will be when it’s full of fans,” he added.