Influential Rangers star shares what was said in dressing room after Tynecastle defeat

Rangers have a chance to redeem themselves at Ibrox tonight.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has given an insight into how events played out in the dressing room after Sunday's defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, The Scottish Sun report.

Steven Gerrard's side lost 2-1 against the relegation-threatened outfit, dropping further behind Celtic at the top of the league table.

The Rangers boss was highly critical of his players after the match, telling the media that there were 'seven or eight' passengers in the Sunday lineup (The Scotsman).

Clearly that's the kind of message that's going to hit home for the players and Goldson believes all of them were similarly unhappy after the full-time whistle.

He's been in the stand-in captain for the Gers with James Tavernier out injured and has shared what he told his players in the dressing room.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, Goldson said: "I wasn’t surprised at what was said [by Gerrard] after Sunday. I was the same in the dressing room, the boys were the same with each other.

"We’re not going to have a happy changing room and happy management staff after performing the way we did. We understand what happened, we’re not silly.

"Even the younger boys have been here for a while now so they understand the situation. We know if we want to win the title we can’t afford to play like that again.

"We were second a lot of the game and I thought Hearts wanted it more than us, which was the worst thing about it. That’s what I said in the changing room afterwards."

An immediate chance for redemption

While heavy fixtured schedules can take their toll on the team, one of the big benefits is the ability to immediately bounce back from a damaging result.

That's the situation Rangers find themselves in tonight when they host Ross County at Ibrox. Three points tonight would be the perfect way to get back on track and put the weekend firmly behind them.

With Gerrard making it clear in the media and Goldson speaking to the players in the dressing room, it appears that everyone at Rangers knows Sunday wasn't good enough.

Now it's all about how they react against the Staggies. With Celtic playing away to St Johnstone at the same time, there is absolutely no room for further error.