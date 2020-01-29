'Incredible', 'Superb': Some Celtic fans convinced by player who needed a big display tonight

Celtic were in rampant form away to St Johnstone tonight.

Celtic player Greg Taylor has convinced some supporters that he's the left-sided option they've been looking for in defence after a rare start away to St Johnstone.

Prior to this evening's action he'd only made five starts for the Hoops since joining last summer so needed a big display tonight to prove a point to manager Neil Lennon.

The Scotland international certainly took his chance, providing a real threat at wing-back and delivering some dangerous balls into the box.

One of his crosses found an onrushing Leigh Griffiths in the first half, who helped fire Celtic into a 3-0 lead that secured the points.

There'll now be an expectancy he retains his place in the side ahead of Jonny Hayes and Bolin Bolingoli.

Celtic were fantastic in Perth and fully deserved their win, capitalising on a weekend of action that saw them move to a five-point lead over second-placed Rangers.

With players like Taylor now reaching form and Griffiths also returning to consistency, they look like an even bigger threat to the league than they did in the first half of the season.

Lennon must be delighted that these fringe players are now firmly part of his first-team plans.

Celtic fans were loving it too, with this lot taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on Taylor's display...

Greg Taylor’s delivery has been superb — Pol MacFhionnghaile (@mcginleybhoy) January 29, 2020

Greg taylor has played very well tonight — Andrew Mulholland (@FUTAndy88) January 29, 2020

I’ll say it right now: Greg Taylor is the left-back, left wing-back. End of. #STJCEL — Just Johnny (@RepublicOfEff) January 29, 2020

Greg Taylor having an excellent game #STJCEL — CJM (@ConorMcKee1888) January 29, 2020

Greg Taylor is currently doing what people pretend Johnny Hayes does.



Incredible first half — Aidan Ritchie (@AidanRitchie27) January 29, 2020

Things we learned in the first half

1. Greg Taylor is by far our best left back.

2. Forrest is back to his best

3. Griffiths is looking sharp

4. 9 in a row is in the bag. — The Celtic Symphony (@jockmartincfc) January 29, 2020

That's the performance we've been needing.Well done Greg Taylor he was outstanding. Along with a few others — Hoohimthetim™ (@hoohimthetim) January 29, 2020

I'd love it if tonight's game ends up becoming Greg Taylor's "Ryan Christie at Murrayfield" or "Stuart Armstrong at Hampden" moment — SM (@SM1967_) January 29, 2020

Greg Taylor has been class tonight btw. Anyone who thinks he doesn’t offer anything in attack needs to have a word with themselves. — Conor (@ConorM67_) January 29, 2020