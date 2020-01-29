Quick links

'Incredible', 'Superb': Some Celtic fans convinced by player who needed a big display tonight

John McGinley
Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor crosses the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on...
Celtic were in rampant form away to St Johnstone tonight.

Celtic player Greg Taylor has convinced some supporters that he's the left-sided option they've been looking for in defence after a rare start away to St Johnstone.

Prior to this evening's action he'd only made five starts for the Hoops since joining last summer so needed a big display tonight to prove a point to manager Neil Lennon.

The Scotland international certainly took his chance, providing a real threat at wing-back and delivering some dangerous balls into the box.

One of his crosses found an onrushing Leigh Griffiths in the first half, who helped fire Celtic into a 3-0 lead that secured the points.

 

There'll now be an expectancy he retains his place in the side ahead of Jonny Hayes and Bolin Bolingoli.

Celtic were fantastic in Perth and fully deserved their win, capitalising on a weekend of action that saw them move to a five-point lead over second-placed Rangers.

With players like Taylor now reaching form and Griffiths also returning to consistency, they look like an even bigger threat to the league than they did in the first half of the season.

Lennon must be delighted that these fringe players are now firmly part of his first-team plans.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston (L) celebrates with Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor (C) and Celtic's French defender Christopher Jullien (R) after scoring their third...

Celtic fans were loving it too, with this lot taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on Taylor's display...

