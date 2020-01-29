Quick links

Aston Villa

'Immense', 'Fantastic': Some Villa fans laud 'criminally underrated' star after Tuesday win

John McGinley
Matt Targett of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa picked up a fantastic result on Tuesday night and fans paid special praise to one individual.

Some Aston Villa supporters have lauded the display of Matt Targett after his excellent performance for the club in last night's Carabao Cup semi-final against Leicester City.

Dean Smith's side have booked their place at Wembley for the national final and now have the chance to win the competition for the first time since the 1995/96 season.

With Villa finding themselves in the midst of a relegation battle in the Premier League, the tournament has been a welcome distraction and now the potential of silverware has added new fire to their season.

 

Targett netted the opener in the match inside 12 minutes before Trezeguet scored a dramatic injury-time winner against Brendan Rodgers' side.

The defender had the opportunity to show off his attacking prowess throughout the match, deployed in a left-wing-back role that gave the Foxes plenty of problems all night.

As shown by WhoScored, nobody in the Villa side had more touches of the ball than the 24-year-old, a sign of just how influential he was in the match.

There are now calls from some Villa fans for him to be included in upcoming England squads ahead of Euro 2020.

Targett was capped 13-times for the national U21 side but has yet to win his first senior cap.

These supporters have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on his Tuesday display...

