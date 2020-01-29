'Immense', 'Fantastic': Some Villa fans laud 'criminally underrated' star after Tuesday win

Aston Villa picked up a fantastic result on Tuesday night and fans paid special praise to one individual.

Some Aston Villa supporters have lauded the display of Matt Targett after his excellent performance for the club in last night's Carabao Cup semi-final against Leicester City.

Dean Smith's side have booked their place at Wembley for the national final and now have the chance to win the competition for the first time since the 1995/96 season.

With Villa finding themselves in the midst of a relegation battle in the Premier League, the tournament has been a welcome distraction and now the potential of silverware has added new fire to their season.

Targett netted the opener in the match inside 12 minutes before Trezeguet scored a dramatic injury-time winner against Brendan Rodgers' side.

The defender had the opportunity to show off his attacking prowess throughout the match, deployed in a left-wing-back role that gave the Foxes plenty of problems all night.

As shown by WhoScored, nobody in the Villa side had more touches of the ball than the 24-year-old, a sign of just how influential he was in the match.

There are now calls from some Villa fans for him to be included in upcoming England squads ahead of Euro 2020.

Targett was capped 13-times for the national U21 side but has yet to win his first senior cap.

These supporters have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on his Tuesday display...

Matt Targett England's best left back #euro2020 — mAl (@ObreyMalachi) January 28, 2020

Targett for England!! None of this Chillwell business — Jack (@_JackAvfc) January 28, 2020

Surely Matt Targett has to be considered for England the way he’s playing recently. It’s by far England’s weakest position and other than Chilwell no one else really stands out as a decent option #avfc — Noah Rowell (@NjR02_14) January 28, 2020

Matthew Robert Targett is criminally underrated. #avfc — Billy (@billyavfc_) January 29, 2020

He is a very very good player, and will get better, whoever sold him must be crying — andrew palmer (@djandypalmer) January 29, 2020

Should be in the england squad, next best after chillwell surely ?

Miles ahead of rose & shaw — James Cooke (@MrCooke93) January 29, 2020

Targett was immense tonight. Very good going forward #avfc — AV (@HarryJo77541742) January 29, 2020

The midfield two absolutely smashed it tonight Targett was fantastic, Grealish instrumental again, Samatta looked good unfortunate not to get his goal but they boys were unreal tonight #avfc — Josh Menchini (@JoshMenchini) January 28, 2020