'Ice-cold': Marco Reus once dubbed reported Tottenham & Newcastle target as 'outstanding'

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have a few more days to conclude some last-minute deals before the transfer window slams shut.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle are seemingly in the market for more attacking options before deadline day, with Borussia Dortmund's, Paco Alcacer on their radar.

The 26-year-old was lauded as an 'ice-cold top scorer' by his Dortmund teammate, Marcos Reus, this season, as the winger stated that the Spurs and Newcastle target has 'outstanding' statistics.

The Northern Echo claimed that Newcastle are battling Champions League-chasing Tottenham for the signature of the former Barcelona man.

Earlier on in the season, Reus shared nothing but positive words about the Spaniard, who could be potentially be heading to England's top-flight pretty soon.

"He is an important player," said Reus, as quoted by Tribuna. "He plays smart on the pitch, he knows where the next man is. He is an ice-cold top scorer who does not need many chances, his statistics are outstanding."

The arrival of Erling Haland at Dortmund, and subsequent strong instant impact, will seemingly decrease Alcacer's game time for the Black and Yellow, which surely bodes well for those keen on his services.

Alcacer has the goalscoring pedigree and previous experience to be a very smart purchase for either club - he has played for the likes of Valencia and Barcelona previously.

But given that Spurs are in the Champions League, Alcacer is playing for a team in the Champions League, and Spurs are pushing for European football this term. It does make Newcastle's life that little harder to try and secure his services.

Nonetheless, during his career in Germany so far, Alcacer has played 37 Bundesliga matches, scoring a very respectable 23 goals and supplying his teammates with one assist [transfermarkt].

Added with that, on the international stage for Spain, he has found the back of the net on 12 occasions from his 19 matches [transfermarkt].

If Alcacer does make the switch to England's top-flight then he will showcase his ability in being a nuisance inside the box, as he has great technical ability and off-the-ball movement.