'Massive performance': Ian Taylor blown away by 'superb' Aston Villa player

Aston Villa legend Ian Taylor has expressed his delight with Orjan Nyland's performance in last night's League Cup semi-final victory.

The Villa goalkeeper was once again in inspired form as he was handed the gloves by Dean Smith following his first-leg heroics against Leicester City.

Just 10 minutes into the game, Nyland pulled off two stunning saves to deny James Maddison, both goal-bound efforts tipped behind the left post.

The Norwegian also thwarted Youri Tielemans' dangerous effort, clawing it onto the woodwork, and his heroics contributed to a 2-1 win and 3-2 aggregate triumph for a spot in the final.

Here is what Taylor wrote on Twitter about Nyland's display:

A special mention after a MASSIVE performance from @OrjanHNyland1 Crucial saves at crucial times! Worldy saves from this man played a big part. Superb. #UTV — Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) January 29, 2020

The Claret & Blues had taken the lead at Villa Park courtesy of Matt Targett's 12th-minute strike and, thanks to Nyland's heroics, were still ahead come the interval.

Although the Villans continued to impress, Leicester restored parity against the run of play when Kelechi Iheanacho turned in Harvey Barnes' cross with 18 minutes left.

With penalties looking deep into stoppage time, Villa substitute Ahmed Elmohamedy whipped a cross for Trezeguet to slam beyond the reach of Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.