'I really like him': Sky Sports pundit excited by Tottenham's transfer news

Tottenham Hotspur are in need of a striker following the long-term injury to Harry Kane.

Darren Bent has expressed his excitement at Tottenham signing PSV winger, Steven Bergwijn, as he stated that he 'really likes him' as a player.

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that the new Spurs signing can play across the forward line, 'will add something different' to what Jose Mourinho has already got and is a 'quick and powerful' versatile forward.

As posted by Spurs' official website, Bergwijn, 22, has joined from Dutch side, PSV, where he has signed a contract until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (28/01/20 at 11:40 am), ex-Spurs striker, Bent, likes the type of player his former club are going to bring in but he made it clear that they still need an out-and-out centre-forward.

"Well, he can play centre-forward and he can play wide," Bent told Sports. "So, you kind of have three false number 9's [Bergwijn, Son and Moura]. We have seen Son play up there and we have seen Moura play up there. And he can play up there too.

"They all add something different. Son scores goal. Lucas Moura, he gets his fair share of goals. With the new guy coming in, he can play number 10, left and right. He's quick and powerful and I really like him. But I still do think Spurs need a centre-forward."

Whilst Bergwijn isn't the striker the Spurs fans or Mourinho are looking for, he will improve their forward line, with his trickery on the flanks, versatility and ability to punish the opposition on the break.

The likes of Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Ryan Sessegnon can play out on the flanks, and it could be argued that only Son is perhaps a better player than the Dutchman.

Moura has shown that he can step up in big games, but he has perhaps been too inconsistent for Spurs' liking, whilst Sessegnon is still growing as a footballer.