Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

Premier League

'I just threw up': Some Spurs fans react after hearing who they reportedly want to sign

John Verrall
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea warming up before the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had very mixed reactions to the rumours that they are interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

90 Minutes claim that Tottenham have made contact with Giroud's agent, as they look to strengthen their attacking ranks.

Jose Mourinho has been on the look out for a striker, and Giroud could be a short-term fix for Tottenham as they look to replace the injured Harry Kane.

 

The rumours have come as a surprise in the final few days of the transfer window, as there had been no links previously.

And Tottenham fans are divided over whether Giroud would be a good addition to their team.

While some Spurs supporters are keen to see Giroud join, there are other fans who feel that he would not be a welcome addition.

Mourinho will be desperate to ensure that Tottenham get their choice of striker right this month, as his side need to improve going forward.

Spurs haven’t looked at their most dangerous since Kane’s injury, and have struggled for goals over 2020 so far.

Giroud has also found it difficult to score this campaign, but his ability to bring others into play could suit Tottenham, with the likes of Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son behind him.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch