'I just threw up': Some Spurs fans react after hearing who they reportedly want to sign

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had very mixed reactions to the rumours that they are interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

90 Minutes claim that Tottenham have made contact with Giroud's agent, as they look to strengthen their attacking ranks.

Jose Mourinho has been on the look out for a striker, and Giroud could be a short-term fix for Tottenham as they look to replace the injured Harry Kane.

The rumours have come as a surprise in the final few days of the transfer window, as there had been no links previously.

And Tottenham fans are divided over whether Giroud would be a good addition to their team.

While some Spurs supporters are keen to see Giroud join, there are other fans who feel that he would not be a welcome addition.

I just threw up in my mouth — MissinJoeJoe (@SupaChamp13) January 28, 2020

Giroud had a total of ZERO shots on goal during the Worldcup. Playing all games and winning it. ZERO! Not the lethal ST we need. — Monnie (@RB_THFC) January 28, 2020

No no no no no no no no no no no no — tangangaSZN (@BizzellCharlie) January 28, 2020

Liverpool are wandering off in to the distance. The rest are just looking for crumbs. This is unbelievable. — Clive Wallis (@CliveWallis1) January 28, 2020

some of you in the comments may dislike it but giroud is the perfect striker jose wants a one that can be that "target man" if he was a bit younger like 28 i would have taken him personally — Jspurs (@Jspurs3) January 28, 2020

Lets get this done! — Daniel Robert Crump (@Crumpet1987) January 28, 2020

Always rated giroud just didn't like the colour of shirts he chose. — stephen alderson (@salders) January 28, 2020

Good option. Give him 6 month deal. No brainer. Him and 1 more — John (@irishking1987) January 28, 2020

Mourinho will be desperate to ensure that Tottenham get their choice of striker right this month, as his side need to improve going forward.

Spurs haven’t looked at their most dangerous since Kane’s injury, and have struggled for goals over 2020 so far.

Giroud has also found it difficult to score this campaign, but his ability to bring others into play could suit Tottenham, with the likes of Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son behind him.